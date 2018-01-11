College basketball rankings: Rising Ohio State finally cracks Top 25 (and one)
Florida State's loss to Louisville was its third in four games and opened up a spot
Ohio State's 80-64 win over Michigan State on Sunday was obviously a huge headline -- one that cost the Spartans the No. 1 ranking in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But it didn't immediately lead to the Buckeyes entering the Top 25 (and one) because, honestly, there was no place to put them.
That changed Wednesday night, though.
Florida State losing for the third time in a four-game stretch, this time at home to a Louisville team that entered with zero top-75 KenPom wins, led me to drop the Seminoles out of the Top 25 (and one). And Ohio State is the school replacing FSU because Ohio State, in my opinion, now has a better resume than FSU (and every other candidate for the vacated spot). The Buckeyes, for those who haven't kept track, are 13-4 with four top-100 KenPom wins -- among them that double-digit win over Michigan State. So they have twice as many top-100 wins as Florida State. And three of their four losses are to schools ranked in the top 16 of the Top 25 (and one) while the fourth is an emotional 67-66 OT loss to a Butler team that is the only team to beat Villanova so far this season.
That's a nice body of work through 17 games -- and a testament to the job Chris Holtmann is doing in his first season in Columbus. So Ohio State is No. 26 in Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one). The Buckeyes have won seven of their past eight games. They're hosting Maryland Thursday night.
Thursday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|15-1
|2
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 15 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. They're the only Big 12 team that still hasn't suffered a league loss.
|--
|15-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
|--
|15-1
|4
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own wins over three teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone loss since Thanksgiving came at West Virginia.
|--
|13-2
|5
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have four top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Their best win is a double-digit win at Kansas.
|--
|14-2
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-35 KenPom wins - most notably wins against Michigan State and Florida. They've won three of their four games since losing at Boston College.
|--
|14-2
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans needed OT to get past Rutgers on Wednesday. They are 3-2 against top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-2
|8
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils own five top-60 KenPom wins. They've beaten Xavier on a neutral court and won at Kansas and Utah.
|--
|13-2
|9
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won five straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They're 3-0 in the AAC heading into Thursday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|13-2
|10
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 12 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They own five top-40 KenPom wins and three true road wins.
|--
|16-2
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won six of seven since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. Their lone loss in that stretch is a loss to Texas Tech.
|--
|13-3
|12
|Gonzaga
|Two of Gonzaga's three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Zags own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|2
|14-3
|13
|Xavier
|Two of the Musketeers' three losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Cincinnati and Baylor.
|--
|15-3
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 30-point win over Boston College. Three of their four losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|2
|13-4
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU.
|2
|14-2
|16
|Clemson
|The Tigers will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game at North Carolina State. Their resume features wins over Florida, Ohio State and Louisville.
|2
|14-1
|17
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Colorado. They are 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-75 losses.
|2
|12-4
|18
|Florida
|The Gators have won six straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features six top-100 KenPom wins and zero sub-100 KenPom losses.
|2
|12-4
|19
|Auburn
|The Tigers will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Mississippi State. Their 3-0 start in the SEC includes wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|2
|15-1
|20
|TCU
|TCU's three losses are all to top-35 KenPom teams and by a total of six points. The Horned Frogs own victories over Baylor, Nevada and SMU.
|8
|13-3
|21
|Tennessee
|Three of the Vols' four losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Purdue and Kentucky.
|1
|11-4
|22
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' win over Texas A&M improved them to 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their next two games are road games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
|1
|13-3
|23
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates lost by 20 points Tuesday at Marquette. Their resume also features a loss to a Rutgers team ranked outside of the top 120 at KenPom.
|1
|14-3
|24
|Baylor
|All five of Baylor's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bears in the Top 25 (and one). They own victories over Creighton and Texas.
|1
|11-5
|25
|Creighton
|All three of Creighton's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bluejays in the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a neutral-court win over UCLA.
|1
|14-3
|26
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes own two top-35 KenPom wins - most notably a victory over Michigan State. Three of their four losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|1
|13-4
-
Texas emotional after 2OT thriller
The Longhorns snagged their biggest win of the season amid the emotion
-
Villanova's Big East run unprecedented
The Wildcats dismissed Xavier on Wednesday; they're set up to win the league for a fifth straight...
-
Minnesota's Lynch denies sex misconduct
A university panel has recommended Lynch be expelled, and he remains indefinitely suspende...
-
Lafayette vs. Army odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Thursday's Lafayette vs. Army game 10,000 times, with some surprising...
-
G'town hosting 'actual reality' night
The idea is to force fans to interact face-to-face with one another ... or via a letter-writing...
-
Podcast: Is Kentucky actually any good?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also spend some time on Marquette's 'fun' team
Add a Comment