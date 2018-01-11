College basketball rankings: Rising Ohio State finally cracks Top 25 (and one)

Ohio State's 80-64 win over Michigan State on Sunday was obviously a huge headline -- one that cost the Spartans the No. 1 ranking in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But it didn't immediately lead to the Buckeyes entering the Top 25 (and one) because, honestly, there was no place to put them.

That changed Wednesday night, though.

Florida State losing for the third time in a four-game stretch, this time at home to a Louisville team that entered with zero top-75 KenPom wins, led me to drop the Seminoles out of the Top 25 (and one). And Ohio State is the school replacing FSU because Ohio State, in my opinion, now has a better resume than FSU (and every other candidate for the vacated spot). The Buckeyes, for those who haven't kept track, are 13-4 with four top-100 KenPom wins -- among them that double-digit win over Michigan State. So they have twice as many top-100 wins as Florida State. And three of their four losses are to schools ranked in the top 16 of the Top 25 (and one) while the fourth is an emotional 67-66 OT loss to a Butler team that is the only team to beat Villanova so far this season.

That's a nice body of work through 17 games -- and a testament to the job Chris Holtmann is doing in his first season in Columbus. So Ohio State is No. 26 in Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one). The Buckeyes have won seven of their past eight games. They're hosting Maryland Thursday night.

Thursday's Top 25 (and one)