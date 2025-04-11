Basically any school at the power-conference level can be great in college basketball these days as long as it has ambition and at least one super-wealthy booster willing to throw millions of dollars around. A reminder of such came Thursday when Baylor transfer Rob Wright committed to BYU.

The reported price: $3 million in NIL.

Wright is the latest big-dollar acquisition for the Cougars. They also secured a commitment back in December from AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 wing who is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He reportedly secured an NIL deal worth around $5 million to headline BYU's class.

A possible BYU starting lineup now looks like this:

G: Robert Wright

G: Richie Saunders

F: AJ Dybantsa

F: Mihailo Boskovic

C: Keba Keita

Saunders and Keita both started 35 games this past season for a BYU team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and finished 26-10. Over the final eight weeks of the season, the Cougars ranked seventh nationally at BartTorvik.com behind only Duke, Houston, Florida, Auburn, Gonzaga and Alabama.

The addition of Wright, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists this past season at Baylor, has BYU up to No. 5 in Version 4 of the 2025-26 CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1. Yes, I know that's a big jump from No. 18. But a fresh look at a starting lineup featuring last season's leading scorer (Saunders), the possible No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft (Dybantsa), a top-10 transfer (Wright), and a fourth-year center with 48 starts to his name (Keita) suggests the Cougars should be strong. And they likely upgraded two of the three starting spots they had to fill with Wright and Dybantsa replacing Egor Demin and Trevin Knell, respectfully, from a team that, again, was performing at a top-10 level over the final eight weeks of the season.

Houston remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 even after Thursday's loss of reserve guard Terrence Arceneaux to the transfer portal because the Cougars are still projected to return three starters — specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler — from a team that finished 35-5 after falling to Florida in Monday's championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr. and four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, each of whom should play a role in helping Kelvin Sampson try to take the Cougars to the Final Four for the third time in a six-year span.

