College basketball rankings: Don't sleep on Saint Louis, which is 19-1 and hasn't lost since November
The Billikens, ranked No. 22 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, defeated St. Bonaventure on Friday for their 13th straight victory
Only two ranked teams played Friday -- Michigan and Saint Louis. I wrote about the Wolverines on Friday morning. So, on this Saturday morning, let's focus on the Billikens.
Final score: Saint Louis 97, St. Bonaventure 62
The Billikens went to the Reilly Center, took a 32-point lead at the half and cruised to a fourth double-digit victory in their past five outings. This was the most lopsided of the run thanks in part to a didn't-see-that-coming effort from Ishan Sharma. The 6-foot-5 sophomore took 14 shots, made 10 of them and finished with a career-high 29 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was 9 of 12 from 3-point range in what was SLU's 12th straight win.
Saint Louis made 19 3-pointers in the game.
That tied the program record.
As you likely know, there are still three undefeated teams in the sport -- Arizona, Nebraska and Miami (Ohio). Nobody is closer to still being a part of that group than Saint Louis, which is 19-1 with the lone loss being a one-point defeat (78-77) to Stanford. The Billikens actually led that contest by 15 points in the first half. Had they held on, they'd be 20-0 heading into Tuesday's game against George Washington.
As it is, Saint Louis is still an impressive 19-1 overall, including 7-0 in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens are No. 22 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day. KenPom.com is now projecting SLU to finish 16-2 in the A-10 and win the outright league title by three games.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Motiejust Krivas finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 77-51 win over Cincinnati. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|19-0
|2
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 76-66 win over Washington. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Minnesota.
|--
|19-0
|3
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|18-1
|4
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win at Stanford. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|17-1
|5
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 74-62 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska.
|--
|18-1
|6
Purdue
|Braden Smith missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 69-67 loss at UCLA. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|17-2
|7
Gonzaga
|Davis Fogle finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 84-60 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Saturday against San Francisco.
|--
|20-1
|8
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 68-52 win at Oregon. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|--
|17-2
|9
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 103-73 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|17-1
|10
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed eight of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-71 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|--
|16-2
|11
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-57 win over UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-2
|12
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 30 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 89-70 win over Maryland. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Purdue.
|--
|16-3
|13
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 26 points and six assists in Tuesday's 92-73 win at Baylor. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|15-4
|14
Florida
|Reuben Chinyelu finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-61 win over LSU. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|14-5
|15
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-68 win at SMU. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|16
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-69 win at Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|14-5
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|13-5
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and five assists in Tuesday's 93-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|14-5
|19
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 93-68 loss at Arkansas. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-3
|20
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 80-76 overtime loss to NC State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|16-4
|21
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 100-59 win at Pitt. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|13-5
|22
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Friday's 97-62 win at St. Bonaventure. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against George Washington.
|--
|19-1
|23
St. John's
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-60 win vs. Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Xavier.
|--
|14-5
|24
SMU
|B.J. Edwards finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-79 win at Wake Forest. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|14-5
|25
Georgia
|Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with 14 points and one steal in Tuesday's 74-72 win at Missouri. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|--
|16-3
|26
Miami (Ohio)
|Peter Suder finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 107-101 overtime win at Kent State. The Redhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMass.
|--
|20-0