Only two ranked teams played Friday -- Michigan and Saint Louis. I wrote about the Wolverines on Friday morning. So, on this Saturday morning, let's focus on the Billikens.

Final score: Saint Louis 97, St. Bonaventure 62

The Billikens went to the Reilly Center, took a 32-point lead at the half and cruised to a fourth double-digit victory in their past five outings. This was the most lopsided of the run thanks in part to a didn't-see-that-coming effort from Ishan Sharma. The 6-foot-5 sophomore took 14 shots, made 10 of them and finished with a career-high 29 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was 9 of 12 from 3-point range in what was SLU's 12th straight win.

Saint Louis made 19 3-pointers in the game.

That tied the program record.

As you likely know, there are still three undefeated teams in the sport -- Arizona, Nebraska and Miami (Ohio). Nobody is closer to still being a part of that group than Saint Louis, which is 19-1 with the lone loss being a one-point defeat (78-77) to Stanford. The Billikens actually led that contest by 15 points in the first half. Had they held on, they'd be 20-0 heading into Tuesday's game against George Washington.

As it is, Saint Louis is still an impressive 19-1 overall, including 7-0 in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens are No. 22 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day. KenPom.com is now projecting SLU to finish 16-2 in the A-10 and win the outright league title by three games.

