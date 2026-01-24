saint-louis-top-25-and-1.jpg
CBS Sports graphic

Only two ranked teams played Friday -- Michigan and Saint LouisI wrote about the Wolverines on Friday morning. So, on this Saturday morning, let's focus on the Billikens.

Final score: Saint Louis 97, St. Bonaventure 62

The Billikens went to the Reilly Center, took a 32-point lead at the half and cruised to a fourth double-digit victory in their past five outings. This was the most lopsided of the run thanks in part to a didn't-see-that-coming effort from Ishan Sharma. The 6-foot-5 sophomore took 14 shots, made 10 of them and finished with a career-high 29 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was 9 of 12 from 3-point range in what was SLU's 12th straight win.

Saint Louis made 19 3-pointers in the game.

That tied the program record.

As you likely know, there are still three undefeated teams in the sport -- Arizona, Nebraska and Miami (Ohio). Nobody is closer to still being a part of that group than Saint Louis, which is 19-1 with the lone loss being a one-point defeat (78-77) to Stanford. The Billikens actually led that contest by 15 points in the first half. Had they held on, they'd be 20-0 heading into Tuesday's game against George Washington.

College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions for UConn vs. Villanova, more Top 25 games Saturday
Kyle Boone
College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions for UConn vs. Villanova, more Top 25 games Saturday

As it is, Saint Louis is still an impressive 19-1 overall, including 7-0 in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens are No. 22 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day. KenPom.com is now projecting SLU to finish 16-2 in the A-10 and win the outright league title by three games.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Arizona Motiejust Krivas finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 77-51 win over Cincinnati. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against West Virginia. -- 19-0
2 Nebraska Pryce Sandfort finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 76-66 win over Washington. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Minnesota. -- 19-0
3 UConn Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Villanova. -- 18-1
4 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win at Stanford. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest. -- 17-1
5 Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 74-62 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska. -- 18-1
6 Purdue Braden Smith missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 69-67 loss at UCLA. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Illinois. -- 17-2
7 Gonzaga Davis Fogle finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 84-60 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Saturday against San Francisco. -- 20-1
8 Michigan St. Carson Cooper finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 68-52 win at Oregon. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Maryland. -- 17-2
9 Houston Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 103-73 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech. -- 17-1
10 BYU Richie Saunders missed eight of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-71 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah. -- 16-2
11 Iowa St. Joshua Jefferson finished with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-57 win over UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. -- 17-2
12 Illinois Andrej Stojakovic finished with 30 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 89-70 win over Maryland. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Purdue. -- 16-3
13 Texas Tech Christian Anderson finished with 26 points and six assists in Tuesday's 92-73 win at Baylor. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Houston. -- 15-4
14 Florida Reuben Chinyelu finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-61 win over LSU. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 14-5
15 Virginia Malik Thomas finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-68 win at SMU. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against North Carolina. -- 16-2
16 Kansas Melvin Council Jr. finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-69 win at Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kansas State. -- 14-5
17 Alabama Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Tennessee. -- 13-5
18 Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and five assists in Tuesday's 93-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against LSU. -- 14-5
19 Vanderbilt Duke Miles missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Tuesday's 93-68 loss at Arkansas. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State. -- 16-3
20 Clemson Jestin Porter missed 10 of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 80-76 overtime loss to NC State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech. -- 16-4
21 Louisville Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 100-59 win at Pitt. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech. -- 13-5
22 Saint Louis Trey Green finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Friday's 97-62 win at St. Bonaventure. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against George Washington. -- 19-1
23 St. John's Dillon Mitchell finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-60 win vs. Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Xavier. -- 14-5
24 SMU B.J. Edwards finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-79 win at Wake Forest. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday against Florida State. -- 14-5
25 Georgia Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with 14 points and one steal in Tuesday's 74-72 win at Missouri. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Texas. -- 16-3
26 Miami (Ohio) Peter Suder finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 107-101 overtime win at Kent State. The Redhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMass. -- 20-0