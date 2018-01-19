College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's joins rankings after upset of Gonzaga
The Gaels are back in the Top 25 (and 1) after taking down the Zags
Welcome back to the national radar, Saint Mary's. All it took was Thursday's 74-71 win at Gonzaga to return you to the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
"You have to have experienced guys and big guys to win here -- and our guys handled the atmosphere," Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett told reporters afterward. "It was a heck of a win for us."
Indeed, it was.
And now the Gaels are back in the Top 25 (and one) for the first time since losing consecutive games in the Wooden Legacy to Washington State (No. 148 at KenPom) and Georgia (No. 59 at KenPom). Given the way Saint Mary's annually schedules, there was no place in the non-league for Bennett's team to redeem itself with a quality win that would register nationally until this week. So Thursday's game at Gonzaga was a big opportunity. And the Gaels took advantage and added a marquee victory to go with the two other top-55 KenPom wins -- over New Mexico State and at BYU -- already on their resume. So Saint Mary's is now ranked 13th in the Top 25 (and one). FYI: The Gaels' reentry caused Wichita State, Arizona, Clemson, TCU and Ohio State to drop one spot each, no fault of their own.
Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Butler. They own victories over Gonzaga, Xavier and Tennessee.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won nine straight games since losing at West Virginia. They are 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|17-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' own five wins against top-40 KenPom teams. Both of their losses came in true road games.
|--
|16-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 14 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fourteen of Purdue's 18 total wins shave come by double-digits.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own wins over Kansas, West Virginia and Nevada. But they're just 1-2 since losing Zach Smith to a broken foot.
|--
|15-3
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won four straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. Their lone loss to an unranked team was a December loss to Washington.
|--
|15-3
|7
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have lost two straight games since starting the season 15-1. They're 5-3 against top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-3
|8
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But they are only 2-2 in their past four games.
|--
|14-3
|9
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have lost two of their past three games. They have a 3-3 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|10
|Xavier
|The Musketeers are 6-3 against top-60 KenPom teams. Chris Mack is now the winningest coach in Xavier history.
|1
|17-3
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-40 KenPom wins - among them a victory over Clemson. UNC is now 59-0 all-time against Clemson in Chapel Hill.
|1
|15-4
|12
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat UCF by double-digits Tuesday despite scoring just 15 points in the first half. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game with East Carolina.
|1
|16-2
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Pacific. The streak is highlighted by a victory at Gonzaga.
|14
|18-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas. They've only lost once to a sub-25 KenPom team.
|4
|16-4
|15
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' were upset Wednesday at home by SMU. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses.
|1
|15-3
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 12 of the 13 games they've played since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. But only three of those wins are top-50 KenPom wins.
|1
|15-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers are 1-2 in their past three games with losses at NC State and North Carolina. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Florida, Miami and Louisville.
|1
|15-3
|18
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs handled Iowa State on Wednesday despite the loss of Jaylen Fisher. Their four losses have come by an average of 2.8 points.
|1
|14-4
|19
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes have won 11 of the 12 games they've played since losing consecutive games to Butler and Clemson. The lone loss in the stretch is a loss to North Carolina.
|1
|16-4
|20
|Auburn
|The Tigers' 14-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Alabama. The best win in that stretch was a win at Tennessee.
|--
|16-2
|21
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume features zero sub-45 KenPom losses and three top-35 wins. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|12-5
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five of their past six games. Two of their four losses on the season are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|15-4
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils own wins over Kansas, Xavier and Kansas State. But they're just 2-4 in their past six games.
|--
|14-4
|24
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 0-2 against schools currently ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume also includes two losses to sub-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack own a win over Rhode Island and will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|17-3
|26
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Dayton. Two of their three losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|14-3
