College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's joins rankings after upset of Gonzaga

Welcome back to the national radar, Saint Mary's. All it took was Thursday's 74-71 win at Gonzaga to return you to the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

"You have to have experienced guys and big guys to win here -- and our guys handled the atmosphere," Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett told reporters afterward. "It was a heck of a win for us."

Indeed, it was.

And now the Gaels are back in the Top 25 (and one) for the first time since losing consecutive games in the Wooden Legacy to Washington State (No. 148 at KenPom) and Georgia (No. 59 at KenPom). Given the way Saint Mary's annually schedules, there was no place in the non-league for Bennett's team to redeem itself with a quality win that would register nationally until this week. So Thursday's game at Gonzaga was a big opportunity. And the Gaels took advantage and added a marquee victory to go with the two other top-55 KenPom wins -- over New Mexico State and at BYU -- already on their resume. So Saint Mary's is now ranked 13th in the Top 25 (and one). FYI: The Gaels' reentry caused Wichita State, Arizona, Clemson, TCU and Ohio State to drop one spot each, no fault of their own.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)