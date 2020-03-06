College basketball rankings: San Diego State avoids upset against Air Force, maintains spot in Top 25 And 1
Brian Dutcher's Aztecs will play Boise State on Friday in the MWC Tournament semifinals
Most people who earn a living projecting brackets, including my colleague Jerry Palm, still have San Diego State as a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. And that's fine and defensible. But, personally, I don't think I'd have the Aztecs on the top line right now.
Right now, my four No. 1 seeds would be:
The Top 25 And 1 reflects that order.
Either way, here's something on which we can all agree: If San Diego State would've lost to Air Force in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, the odds of the Aztecs being a No. 1 seed would've decreased drastically because a loss to Air Force would've added a Quadrant 4 loss to a resume that already features a Quadrant 3 loss. In other words, If SDSU would've lost to Air Force, it would've entered Selection Sunday with multiple losses outside of the first two quadrants. And I just don't believe a team with multiple losses outside of the first two quadrants, and just four wins inside of the first quadrant, would be in a position on Selection Sunday to secure a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
None of that matters now, though.
And that's because the Aztecs rallied from a surprising halftime-deficit, ended up shooting 50.0% from the field and ultimately secured a 73-60 victory over Air Force that improved their record to 29-1. More importantly, the come-from-behind win helped SDSU avoid a resume-damaging loss. So the Aztecs will play Boise State in Friday's Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals. And that means that unless Wyoming upsets Utah State in Friday's other semifinal, San Diego State is now in a position where adding another loss outside of the first two quadrants before Selection Sunday is impossible.
Crisis averted.
San Diego State remains No. 5 in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' game against Boise State is scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-66 victory over TCU. The Jayhawks will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas Tech.
|--
|27-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-76 victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|29-2
|3
|Baylor
|Devonte Bandoo made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and four assists in Monday's 71-68 victory over Texas Tech. The Bears are 11-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
|--
|26-3
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 20 points on 11 shots in Wednesday's 84-57 victory at Rhode Island. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 30 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|28-2
|5
|San Diego St
|Jordan Schakel made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Thursday's 73-60 victory over Air Force. The Aztecs have won three straight games since losing to UNLV.
|--
|29-1
|6
|Florida St.
|M.J. Walker made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Wednesday's 73-71 victory at Notre Dame. Florida State is 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|25-5
|7
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell missed 13 of the 18 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 79-77 loss to Villanova. Seton Hall can still secure an outright Big East title with a win at Creighton on Saturday.
|--
|21-8
|8
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 91-76 victory over Georgetown. The Bluejays are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at St. John's.
|--
|23-7
|9
|Villanova
|Justin Moore made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Wednesday's 79-77 victory at Seton Hall. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Providence.
|--
|23-7
|10
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals are tied in the loss column with Florida State atop the ACC standings.
|--
|24-6
|11
|Maryland
|The Terrapins missed 26 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-67 loss at Rutgers. Maryland is tied for first in the Big Ten with a 13-6 league record.
|--
|23-7
|12
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats allowed Tennessee to shoot 52.8% from the field in Tuesday's 81-73 loss at home to the Vols. The defeat snapped UK's eight-game winning streak.
|--
|24-6
|13
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 20 points and nine assists in Thursday's 90-56 victory over Cal. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|23-7
|14
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 victory at Penn State. The Spartans are tied with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|21-9
|15
|Duke
|Cassius Stanley finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Monday's 88-69 victory over NC State. Duke is 2-3 in its past five games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|24-6
|16
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Pepperdine. The Cougars are 16-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Butler
|Sean McDermott finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-55 victory over St. John's. The Bulldogs are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|21-9
|18
|Ohio St.
|E.J. Liddell finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 71-63 victory over Illinois. The Buckeyes are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa.
|--
|21-9
|19
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions blew a 15-point halftime lead in Tuesday's 79-71 loss to Michigan State. Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 19 shots he attempted in the game.
|--
|21-9
|20
|Auburn
|The Tigers allowed Texas A&M to shoot 47.5% from the field in Wednesday's 78-75 loss at home to the Aggies. Auburn will take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Tennessee.
|--
|24-6
|21
|Michigan
|Isaiah Livers finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 82-58 victory over Nebraska. Michigan has only lost once outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|19-11
|22
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes missed 22 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 77-68 loss to Purdue. Iowa is 5-5 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|1
|20-10
|23
|Wisconsin
|Nate Reuvers finished with 11 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 63-48 victory over Northwestern. The Badgers will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana.
|1
|20-10
|24
|Houston
|The Cougars allowed UConn to shoot 50.0% from the field in Thursday's 77-71 loss on the road. Houston is 2-3 in its past five games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|3
|22-8
|25
|Illinois
|The Illini finished with 14 turnovers and just 10 assists in Thursday's 71-63 loss at Ohio State. The defeat snapped Illinois' four-game winning streak.
|--
|20-10
|26
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 46-44 victory at Miami. The Cavaliers will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|22-7
