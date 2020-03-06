College basketball rankings: San Diego State avoids upset against Air Force, maintains spot in Top 25 And 1

Most people who earn a living projecting brackets, including my colleague Jerry Palm, still have San Diego State as a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. And that's fine and defensible. But, personally, I don't think I'd have the Aztecs on the top line right now.

Right now, my four No. 1 seeds would be:

The Top 25 And 1 reflects that order.

Either way, here's something on which we can all agree: If San Diego State would've lost to Air Force in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, the odds of the Aztecs being a No. 1 seed would've decreased drastically because a loss to Air Force would've added a Quadrant 4 loss to a resume that already features a Quadrant 3 loss. In other words, If SDSU would've lost to Air Force, it would've entered Selection Sunday with multiple losses outside of the first two quadrants. And I just don't believe a team with multiple losses outside of the first two quadrants, and just four wins inside of the first quadrant, would be in a position on Selection Sunday to secure a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

None of that matters now, though.

And that's because the Aztecs rallied from a surprising halftime-deficit, ended up shooting 50.0% from the field and ultimately secured a 73-60 victory over Air Force that improved their record to 29-1. More importantly, the come-from-behind win helped SDSU avoid a resume-damaging loss. So the Aztecs will play Boise State in Friday's Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals. And that means that unless Wyoming upsets Utah State in Friday's other semifinal, San Diego State is now in a position where adding another loss outside of the first two quadrants before Selection Sunday is impossible.



Crisis averted.

San Diego State remains No. 5 in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' game against Boise State is scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Top 25 And 1 rankings