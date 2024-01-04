San Diego State beat Fresno State 74-47 late Wednesday to improve to 12-2 on the season. I have no idea why the Aztecs aren't ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll other than that Associated Press Top 25 voters often submit nonsensical ballots, which is something I used to write about every Monday (and still get asked to write about again every Monday by a random reader here or there).
Consider this a brief throwback.
Seriously, AP voters, what are you doing? Mind if I hit you with a game of blind résumés between a team you ranked this week and a team you didn't?
Team A is 1-2 in Quadrant 1, 3-0 in Quadrant 2 — so 4-2 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. Team B is 0-4 in Quadrant 1, 2-0 in Quadrant 2 — so 2-4 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
More things to consider: 1) Team A just beat Team B by double-digits on the road six days ago. 2) Team A is rated higher in the NET and KPI and at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com and EvanMiya.com — and Team A also has a better strength of schedule and better strength of record.
So here's the question: If you could only rank one of those teams, which one would you rank? Team A, which has superior computer numbers and is two games above .500 in the first two quadrants with a double-digit win on the road over the other team? Or Team B, which has inferior computer numbers and is two games below .500 in the first two quadrants with a double-digit loss at home to the other team?
The answer is obvious, right?
It's Team A.
But you weirdo AP voters somehow ranked Team B (Gonzaga) this week and left Team A (San Diego State) unranked. A fella from Louisiana was the goofiest. He had Gonzaga 10th on his ballot and San Diego State nowhere on it.
Anyway ...
I write all that to tell you that San Diego State has been in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings since last Saturday, and that the Aztecs are up to No. 23 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. As long as SDSU extends its winning streak to six games this weekend with a victory over UNLV, I imagine AP voters will finally follow my lead Monday and get a number next to the Aztecs' name. Better late than never, I guess. But it'll definitely be late.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-53 win at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Illinois.
|--
|13-1
|2
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Wichita State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|12-1
|3
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 16 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-42 win over Penn. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|13-0
|4
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points and four steals in Tuesday's 87-50 win over Norfolk State. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|--
|10-3
|5
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 32 points and six assists in Tuesday's 96-66 win over Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Friday at Purdue.
|--
|11-2
|6
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 85-56 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Friday at Butler.
|--
|12-2
|7
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 19 points and three steals in Saturdays 81-70 win over Austin Peay. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Tulsa.
|--
|11-2
|8
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall.
|--
|11-3
|9
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell was 2-of-11 from the field in Sunday's 100-82 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Colorado.
|--
|10-3
|10
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida.
|--
|10-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 70-57 win at Pitt. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|--
|10-3
|12
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore scored 21 points and finished with six rebounds in Sunday's 72-56 win over Monmouth. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|12-1
|13
Colo. St.
|Patrick Cartier finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 68-61 win over New Mexico. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|13-1
|14
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-68 win over Wyoming. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|12-1
|15
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 95-79 win over Bryant. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|13-0
|16
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-66 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame.
|1
|10-3
|17
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 98-79 win over Cornell. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|1
|11-2
|18
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-72 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|1
|10-3
|19
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-65 win over Texas State. The Dukes' next game is Thursday at Louisiana.
|1
|13-0
|20
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 88-68 win over Penn. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|2
|11-2
|21
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 79-64 win over East Carolina. The Owls' next game is Saturday at Charlotte.
|2
|11-3
|22
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|2
|9-4
|23
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-47 win over Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against UNLV.
|2
|12-2
|24
Utah
|Branden Carlson finished with 34 points and seven assists in Sunday's 95-90 win over Washington. The Utes' next game is Thursday at Arizona State.
|2
|11-2
|25
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Saturday's 87-75 win over Indiana State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|NR
|8-5
|26
Colorado
|KJ Simpson finished with 34 points and two assists in Sunday's 74-67 win over Washington State. The Buffaloes' next game is Thursday at Arizona.
|NR
|11-2