College Basketball Rankings: San Diego State improves to 14-0, remains No. 13 in Top 25 And 1

San Diego State beat Fresno State 61-52 on Wednesday to improve to 14-0 and remain one of only two undefeated teams in Division I men's basketball despite starting the season ranked 97th at KenPom. The Aztecs, if you're wondering, are now 21st at KenPom. So they've improved 76 spots in less than two months. And, perhaps more importantly, they're currently No. 1 in the NCAA's NET rankings thanks in part to three Quadrant 1 victories -- among them a neutral-court win over Iowa and road win at BYU.

"Someone asked me if I wanted to lose a game to take the pressure off, and I said `Are you insane?'" Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said after Wednesday's win "I want to win them all. We like the pressure."

Next up for the Aztecs is Saturday's trip to Utah State in what will be the first of two scheduled games between the teams picked first and second in the preseason Mountain West Conference poll. KenPom made San Diego State a slight favorite at Utah State after the Aggies lost at UNLV late Wednesday. So, on paper, this will be an undeniably tough but also winnable game for San Diego State, which is currently projected by KenPom to be favored in every contest it'll play between now and the NCAA Tournament.

Can the Aztecs keep a zero in the loss column deep into January?

Who knows?

But if they do, and finish strong, Dutcher will deserve to be in any conversation about National Coach of the Year candidates. He's starting three players who had never played a minute for San Diego State before this season started. And yet he's already got them operating at a level the program hasn't enjoyed since Kawhi Leonard led the Aztecs to a 34-3 record in the 2010-11 season.

San Diego State is No. 13 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Meantime, Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday night at Portland.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings