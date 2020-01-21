College basketball rankings: San Diego State, No. 3 in Top 25 And 1, could move to 20-0 on Tuesday night
The Aztecs, the last undefeated team remaining, are 23-point favorites at home against Wyoming
There were, this time last week, two undefeated teams left in the sport. But then Auburn lost at Alabama (before also losing at Florida). So now the only team with a zero in the loss column is San Diego State.
Do the Aztecs have a signature win?
Perhaps not.
But they have beaten the Iowa team that's ranked 19th in the Top 25 And 1 by 10 points, beaten the Creighton team that's beaten the Texas Tech team that's ranked 17th in the Top 25 And 1 by 31 points and beaten the Utah team that's beaten the Kentucky team that's ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1 by 28 points. Add it up, and San Diego State is 6-0 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. So there's some good stuff there. And, either way, 19-0 is 19-0. It, by definition, means San Diego State is taking a 19-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Wyoming that's scheduled to tip at 11 p.m. ET. If the Aztecs win it -- and they should, as 23-point favorites -- they'll be 20-0 for just the second time in school history.
San Diego State is No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. For what it's worth, KenPom projects the Aztecs to be at least 7-point favorites in each remaining game.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-69 victory over BYU. The Zags have won 12 straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 61-57 victory over Oklahoma. The Bears will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida.
|--
|16-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Yanni Wetzell finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 68-55 victory over Nevada. The Aztecs are 19-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|--
|19-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 66-57 victory at Texas. The Jayhawks lead the nation with seven Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|14-3
|5
|Florida St.
|M.J. Walker made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Saturday's 83-79 victory at Miami. Florida State is 18-2 in its past 20 ACC regular season games.
|--
|16-2
|6
|Louisville
|Malik Williams got 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 79-73 victory at Duke. The Cardinals will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|--
|15-3
|7
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Saturday's 61-55 victory over UConn. The Wildcats will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Butler.
|--
|14-3
|8
|Dayton
|Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to give Dayton a 78-76 victory at Saint Louis. The Flyers will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with St. Bonaventure.
|--
|16-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 29 points and eclipsed the 2,000-point barrier for his career in Saturday's 82-69 victory at St. John's. The Pirates are 6-0 in the Big East for the first time in history.
|--
|14-4
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in Friday's 67-55 victory over Wisconsin. The Spartans are 6-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|14-4
|11
|Butler
|The Bulldogs finished with 17 turnovers and eight assists in Saturday's 79-66 loss at DePaul. Butler will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at Villanova.
|--
|15-3
|12
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 97-59 victory over Texas. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities.
|--
|15-3
|13
|Duke
|The Blue Devils missed 19 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 79-73 loss to Louisville. Duke will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Miami.
|--
|15-3
|14
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in Saturday's 57-50 victory over Purdue. All four of Maryland's losses are road losses to top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|15
|Oregon
|Chandler Lawson finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 64-61 victory at Washington. The Ducks are 5-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
|--
|15-4
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers missed 19 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 69-47 loss at Florida. Auburn has dropped its past two games by an average of 20.5 points.
|--
|15-2
|17
|Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 72-52 victory over Iowa State. Three of the Red Raiders' five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-5
|18
|Memphis
|D.J. Jeffries finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 60-49 victory over Cincinnati. The Tigers are 12-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|--
|14-3
|19
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 90-83 victory over Michigan. The Hawkeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|--
|13-5
|20
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 victory at Arkansas. The Wildcats' resume features two wins over top-10 KenPom teams and three losses to sub-90 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-4
|21
|Houston
|Quentin Grimes got 10 points and four rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 65-54 victory at Wichita State. The Cougars are 8-1 in their past nine games.
|--
|14-4
|22
|Wichita St.
|The Shockers only shot 30.4% from the field in Saturday's 65-54 loss to Houston. Wichita State will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at South Florida.
|--
|15-3
|23
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 90-76 victory over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have seven wins over top-60 KenPom teams and only one loss outside of the top 35.
|--
|13-5
|24
|Illinois
|Trent Frazier finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 75-71 victory over Northwestern. Illinois will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Purdue.
|--
|13-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Jacob Young got 11 points off the bench in Sunday's 64-56 victory over Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 in their past nine games and in second place in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks missed 18 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Kentucky. Arkansas is 3-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two Quadrants.
|--
|14-3
