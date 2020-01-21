College basketball rankings: San Diego State, No. 3 in Top 25 And 1, could move to 20-0 on Tuesday night

There were, this time last week, two undefeated teams left in the sport. But then Auburn lost at Alabama (before also losing at Florida). So now the only team with a zero in the loss column is San Diego State.

Do the Aztecs have a signature win?

Perhaps not.

But they have beaten the Iowa team that's ranked 19th in the Top 25 And 1 by 10 points, beaten the Creighton team that's beaten the Texas Tech team that's ranked 17th in the Top 25 And 1 by 31 points and beaten the Utah team that's beaten the Kentucky team that's ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1 by 28 points. Add it up, and San Diego State is 6-0 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. So there's some good stuff there. And, either way, 19-0 is 19-0. It, by definition, means San Diego State is taking a 19-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Wyoming that's scheduled to tip at 11 p.m. ET. If the Aztecs win it -- and they should, as 23-point favorites -- they'll be 20-0 for just the second time in school history.

San Diego State is No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. For what it's worth, KenPom projects the Aztecs to be at least 7-point favorites in each remaining game.

