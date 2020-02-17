College basketball rankings: San Diego State stays undefeated, remains No. 3 in Top 25 And 1

The Aztecs are just three more wins away from a perfect regular season

There are only four top-100 NET teams in the Mountain West Conference -- San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada and Boise State. As such, Brian Dutcher's undefeated Aztecs don't get tested as consistently as, say, a Big Ten school or a Big 12 school.

That's possibly why they're still undefeated.

Either way, Sunday's game at Boise State presented one of the last real obstacles, on paper, between San Diego State and a perfect regular season. And if you follow the sport even a little bit, you probably know that SDSU cleared the obstacle, no problem. The Aztecs took 54 shots, made 30 of them and cruised to a 72-55 victory over Boise State to improve to 26-0 overall, 15-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

"If we're this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season," Dutcher told reporters afterward, making it clear he's not running from the pressure that goes hand-in-hand with trying to finish the regular season with a zero in the loss column. "Why not win three straight as a mini-goal to chase something other than seeding in the tournament? Let's do something special."

San Diego State remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only Gonzaga and Baylor, just ahead of Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke. Those seven teams -- Gonzaga, Baylor, San Diego State, Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke -- have a combined record of 163-14 on the season and also combined to win 107 consecutive games.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
1 Villanova
1 Seton Hall
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 victory over Pepperdine. The Zags' 18-game winning streak features 14 double-digit wins. --26-1
2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 70-59 victory over West Virginia. The Bears' 21-game winning streak also includes wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. --23-1
3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history. --26-0
4 Kansas Marcus Garrett finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Saturday's 87-70 victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will take a 10-game winning streak into Monday's game with Iowa State. --22-3
5 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-63 victory at UMass. Both of the Flyers' losses are losses in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --23-2
6 Maryland Anthony Cowan made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Saturday's 67-60 win at Michigan State. The Terrapins will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Northwestern. --21-4
7 Duke Tre Jones finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 94-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at NC State. --22-3
8 Florida St. Patrick Williams finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 victory over Syracuse. The Seminoles are solo third in the ACC standings with an 11-3 league record. --21-4
9 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-61 victory over Northwestern. The Nittany Lions will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Illinois. --20-5
10 Auburn The Tigers missed 16 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri. Auburn played without freshman star Isaac Okoro, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. --22-3
11 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 93-64 victory over DePaul. The Bluejays are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. --20-6
12 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-62 victory over Ole Miss. The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. --20-5
13 Villanova Collin Gillespie made seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Sunday's 76-56 victory at Temple. The Wildcats are one of just seven teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. 119-6
14 Seton Hall The Pirates finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Saturday's 74-71 loss at Providence. Seton Hall is 2-3 in its past five games with losses to multiple unranked opponents. 118-7
15 Marquette Markus Howard became the Big East's all-time leading scorer in Wednesday's 72-71 loss at Villanova. Marquette is 6-2 in its past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Butler and at Villanova. --17-7
16 Oregon Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 80-62 victory over Utah. The Ducks are 9-4 in the Pac-12 and tied with Colorado atop the league standings. --20-6
17 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season. --20-6
18 Louisville Jordan Nwora only made one shot and finished with just five points in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals have dropped consecutive Quadrant 2 games. --21-5
19 W. Virginia The Mountaineers didn't have a field goal in the opening nine minutes of the second half of Saturday's 70-59 loss at Baylor. West Virginia is 4-5 in its past nine games. --18-7
20 Butler The Bulldogs missed 23 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Georgetown. Butler is 4-6 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. --19-7
21 Michigan Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-65 victory over Indiana. The Wolverines are 5-1 in their past six games and remain the only team that's defeated Gonzaga. --16-9
22 BYU Tyler Haws finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 72-71 victory at San Diego. The Cougars are 13-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup. --21-7
23 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses outside of the first quadrant. --18-8
24 Houston The Cougars missed 22 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-72 overtime loss at SMU. The Cougars are tied with Cincinnati and Tulsa in the loss column atop the AAC standings. --20-6
25 Ohio St. Kyle Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over Purdue. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wisconsin. --17-8
26 LSU The Tigers allowed Kira Lewis to score 27 points on 18 shots in Saturday's 88-82 loss at Alabama. LSU is 1-3 in its past four games with multiple losses to unranked opponents. --18-7
