College basketball rankings: San Diego State stays undefeated, remains No. 3 in Top 25 And 1
The Aztecs are just three more wins away from a perfect regular season
There are only four top-100 NET teams in the Mountain West Conference -- San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada and Boise State. As such, Brian Dutcher's undefeated Aztecs don't get tested as consistently as, say, a Big Ten school or a Big 12 school.
That's possibly why they're still undefeated.
Either way, Sunday's game at Boise State presented one of the last real obstacles, on paper, between San Diego State and a perfect regular season. And if you follow the sport even a little bit, you probably know that SDSU cleared the obstacle, no problem. The Aztecs took 54 shots, made 30 of them and cruised to a 72-55 victory over Boise State to improve to 26-0 overall, 15-0 in the Mountain West Conference.
"If we're this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season," Dutcher told reporters afterward, making it clear he's not running from the pressure that goes hand-in-hand with trying to finish the regular season with a zero in the loss column. "Why not win three straight as a mini-goal to chase something other than seeding in the tournament? Let's do something special."
San Diego State remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only Gonzaga and Baylor, just ahead of Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke. Those seven teams -- Gonzaga, Baylor, San Diego State, Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke -- have a combined record of 163-14 on the season and also combined to win 107 consecutive games.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 victory over Pepperdine. The Zags' 18-game winning streak features 14 double-digit wins.
|--
|26-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 70-59 victory over West Virginia. The Bears' 21-game winning streak also includes wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|23-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|26-0
|4
|Kansas
|Marcus Garrett finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Saturday's 87-70 victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will take a 10-game winning streak into Monday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|22-3
|5
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-63 victory at UMass. Both of the Flyers' losses are losses in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|23-2
|6
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Saturday's 67-60 win at Michigan State. The Terrapins will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|21-4
|7
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 94-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at NC State.
|--
|22-3
|8
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 victory over Syracuse. The Seminoles are solo third in the ACC standings with an 11-3 league record.
|--
|21-4
|9
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-61 victory over Northwestern. The Nittany Lions will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Illinois.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers missed 16 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri. Auburn played without freshman star Isaac Okoro, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.
|--
|22-3
|11
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 93-64 victory over DePaul. The Bluejays are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|20-6
|12
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-62 victory over Ole Miss. The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|20-5
|13
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie made seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Sunday's 76-56 victory at Temple. The Wildcats are one of just seven teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|19-6
|14
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Saturday's 74-71 loss at Providence. Seton Hall is 2-3 in its past five games with losses to multiple unranked opponents.
|1
|18-7
|15
|Marquette
|Markus Howard became the Big East's all-time leading scorer in Wednesday's 72-71 loss at Villanova. Marquette is 6-2 in its past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Butler and at Villanova.
|--
|17-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 80-62 victory over Utah. The Ducks are 9-4 in the Pac-12 and tied with Colorado atop the league standings.
|--
|20-6
|17
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|--
|20-6
|18
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora only made one shot and finished with just five points in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals have dropped consecutive Quadrant 2 games.
|--
|21-5
|19
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers didn't have a field goal in the opening nine minutes of the second half of Saturday's 70-59 loss at Baylor. West Virginia is 4-5 in its past nine games.
|--
|18-7
|20
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 23 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Georgetown. Butler is 4-6 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|19-7
|21
|Michigan
|Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-65 victory over Indiana. The Wolverines are 5-1 in their past six games and remain the only team that's defeated Gonzaga.
|--
|16-9
|22
|BYU
|Tyler Haws finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 72-71 victory at San Diego. The Cougars are 13-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|--
|21-7
|23
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|18-8
|24
|Houston
|The Cougars missed 22 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-72 overtime loss at SMU. The Cougars are tied with Cincinnati and Tulsa in the loss column atop the AAC standings.
|--
|20-6
|25
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over Purdue. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wisconsin.
|--
|17-8
|26
|LSU
|The Tigers allowed Kira Lewis to score 27 points on 18 shots in Saturday's 88-82 loss at Alabama. LSU is 1-3 in its past four games with multiple losses to unranked opponents.
|--
|18-7
