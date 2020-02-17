College basketball rankings: San Diego State stays undefeated, remains No. 3 in Top 25 And 1

There are only four top-100 NET teams in the Mountain West Conference -- San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada and Boise State. As such, Brian Dutcher's undefeated Aztecs don't get tested as consistently as, say, a Big Ten school or a Big 12 school.

That's possibly why they're still undefeated.

Either way, Sunday's game at Boise State presented one of the last real obstacles, on paper, between San Diego State and a perfect regular season. And if you follow the sport even a little bit, you probably know that SDSU cleared the obstacle, no problem. The Aztecs took 54 shots, made 30 of them and cruised to a 72-55 victory over Boise State to improve to 26-0 overall, 15-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

"If we're this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season," Dutcher told reporters afterward, making it clear he's not running from the pressure that goes hand-in-hand with trying to finish the regular season with a zero in the loss column. "Why not win three straight as a mini-goal to chase something other than seeding in the tournament? Let's do something special."

San Diego State remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only Gonzaga and Baylor, just ahead of Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke. Those seven teams -- Gonzaga, Baylor, San Diego State, Kansas, Dayton, Maryland and Duke -- have a combined record of 163-14 on the season and also combined to win 107 consecutive games.

