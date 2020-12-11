I had San Diego State firmly in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 — right up until Malachi Flynn decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA Draft. I never thought that development would take the Aztecs from great to terrible. But it was clearly and undeniably a massive loss at the point guard position. So, when it happened, I removed SDSU from the Top 25 And 1.

But now the Aztecs are back in.

It's the result of a strong start to this unusual season that began with a 73-58 victory over UCLA and now also features Thursday's 80-68 win at Arizona State. SDSU is now 5-0.

Now were the Bruins and Sun Devils both short-handed for those matchups? Yes. UCLA was missing Jalen Hill and Johnny Juzang. Arizona State was missing Marcus Bagley. Those facts are notable and worth highlighting. But, regardless, San Diego State looked terrific in both wins, and it's also worth noting that the Aztecs have moved from 44th at KenPom in the preseason to 26th at KenPom as of Friday morning. It's not quite as wild as watching San Diego State start 97th last season before finishing sixth at KenPom. But it is a similar pattern that suggests Brian Dutcher's team is out-performing expectations once again.

San Diego State is No. 21 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' next game is next Friday against BYU. According to current projections at KenPom, San Diego State is expected to be favored in every remaining regular-season game.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings