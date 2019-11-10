College Basketball Rankings: Seton Hall could be in trouble in Top 25 And 1 without star Myles Powell

Seton Hall is hosting a massive non-conference game on Thursday with Tom Izzo's preseason No. 1 Michigan State Spartans. It is, on paper, one of the most interesting games that'll be played this month because it pairs the schools picked to win the Big Ten and Big East. But, unfortunately, it now probably won't be what it could've been because, barring a surprise, Seton Hall will play it without Myles Powell -- the CBS Sports Preseason First Team All-American who suffered an ankle injury early in Saturday's 74-57 win over Stony Brook.

"It doesn't look like a 1-game, 2-game [injury]," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told reporters afterward. "This might be a prolonged absence."

Yuck.

Injuries are obviously a part of basketball. At the professional level, stars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are currently sidelined by them. But what makes these types of things especially aggravating at the collegiate level is that there is a limited amount of games people can play. Curry and Durant still have next season -- and many more seasons well into the future provided they're good enough to continue playing and have a desire to do so. That's not true for Powell at Seton Hall, though. When this season began last week, he had a maximum of 40 possible games left to play in college. Now the number is 38. And, according to Willard, Powell is expected to miss some of them. That stinks. And it means Thursday's contest with Michigan State will be an even bigger challenge for the Pirates than it was always going to be.

Seton Hall is No. 12 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Michigan State is No. 3. And John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats, who beat MSU last week, are No. 1 for the fifth consecutive day.

Biggest Movers 1 Texas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kentucky Nick Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Eastern Kentucky. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and five assists. -- 2-0 2 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Colorado State. Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists. -- 2-0 3 Michigan St. The Spartans missed 21 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Kentucky. Preseason National Player of the Year Cassius Winston was responsible for six of those misses. -- 0-1 4 Louisville Jordan Nwora made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's win at Miami. The Cardinals shot 47.4 percent from 3-point range in the game. -- 1-0 5 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. -- 1-1 6 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games. -- 2-0 7 Memphis Boogie Ellis sank six three-pointers and finished with 22 points in Friday's win over Illinois-Chicago. James Wiseman added 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. -- 2-0 8 N. Carolina Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games. -- 2-0 9 Florida Kerry Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, got 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over North Florida. Freshman Scottie Lewis added nine points and five rebounds off the bench. -- 1-0 10 Virginia The Cavaliers allowed Syracuse to shoot only 23.6 percent from the field in Wednesday's win at the Carrier Dome. Jay Huff finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. -- 1-0 11 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev got 25 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Drew Timme added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. -- 2-0 12 Seton Hall Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Stony Brook. Jared Rhoden added 11 points, two assists and two steals. -- 2-0 13 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Army. Saddiq Bey added 22 points. -- 1-0 14 Texas Tech TJ Holyfield scored 20 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Bethune-Cookman. Davide Moretti added 13 points and five assists. -- 2-0 15 Oregon Anthony Mathis, a graduate-transfer from New Mexico, scored a career-high 30 points in Saturday's win over Boise State. Francis Okoro missed the game after being struck by an automobile earlier in the week. -- 2-0 16 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored 17 points on six field goal attempts in Friday's win over Davidson. Anfernee McLemore came off of the bench and added 12 points. -- 2-0 17 VCU Marcus Evans scored 13 points in Friday's win over North Texas. The Rams won despite shooting just 37.0% from the field. 1 2-0 18 Tennessee Lamonte Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Yves Pons added 15 points and seven rebounds. 1 1-0 19 Ohio St. Kyle Young got a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. D.J. Carton added nine points and five rebounds off the bench. 1 1-0 20 Arizona Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona. Nico Mannion added nine points and four assists. 1 1-0 21 Utah St. Justin Bean finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Weber State. Sam Merrill added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. 1 2-0 22 Saint Mary's Jordan Ford scored 26 points in Tuesday's overtime victory over Wisconsin. The Gaels used a 21-3 run in the first half to erase what was an early deficit. 1 1-0 23 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Bowling Green. He was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. 1 1-0 24 Washington Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points in Friday's win over Baylor. The Huskies shot 46.7% from 3-point range in the victory. 1 1-0 25 Baylor The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses. 1 1-1 26 Texas Matt Coleman finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's win at Purdue. Gerald Liddell added 14 points and eight rebounds. NR 2-0

IN: Texas

OUT: Purdue