College basketball rankings: Shorthanded Iowa State is 7-1 heading into Thursday's game at Iowa

Lindell Wigginton has only played one game this season because of a foot injury. Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley missed Iowa State's first seven games because of a suspension. And Solomon Young hasn't played a single minute because of a groin injury suffered in the preseason -- all of which means the Cyclones have been without four of the top five returning scorers from last season's team pretty much all season. Two freshmen who weren't necessarily expected to play major roles are averaging 30-plus minutes per game.

And yet ISU is still 7-1.

The Cyclones have beaten San Diego State, Illinois and Missouri and now have a chance to get their first road win of the season Thursday night when they play at Iowa, which is ranked 23rd in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

"This is a great challenge," said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, who further explained to local reporters that he's now using "swagger cups" as a gimmick to create confidence for players who are being asked to contribute in ways nobody anticipated.

So far, it's working.

A win Thursday night will have Iowa State under consideration for Friday morning's Top 25 And 1. The Cyclones' lone loss, to date, is a single-digit loss on a neutral-court to Arizona.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1