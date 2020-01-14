College basketball rankings: Six teams ranked in Top 25 And 1, including Duke, are on the road Tuesday night
The Blue Devils have won nine straight road games heading into their game at Clemson
If you watched Monday night's college football national title game between LSU and Clemson, rest assured, you didn't miss anything of significance in college basketball. No ranked teams played. So the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings don't look any different on this Tuesday morning than they looked on Monday morning. But we could be on the verge of a shakeup, to some degree, because 10 ranked teams play Tuesday night -- and six of them are on the road against conference rivals.
No. 16 Maryland is only a 3.5-point favorite at Wisconsin. No. 22 Texas Tech is only a 3.5-point favorite at Kansas State. No. 8 Kansas is only a 5.5-point favorite at Oklahoma. No. 11 Louisville is only a 6-point favorite at Pitt. And No. 6 San Diego State is only a 7-point favorite at Fresno State -- which suggests the Aztecs' undefeated record is theoretically at risk in a game scheduled to tip at 11 p.m. ET.
Duke is the only ranked road team that's a double-digit favorite Tuesday night. The No. 3 Blue Devils are 10-point favorites at Clemson. They'll enter the game on a nine-game winning streak on the road. Duke is 25-18 all-time at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-62 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's 67-55 win at Kansas. The Bears will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 23 points, five assists and four steals in Saturday's 90-59 victory over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will take a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson.
|--
|15-1
|4
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 82-60 victory over Georgia. The Tigers are 15-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
|--
|15-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis.
|--
|14-3
|6
|San Diego St
|KJ Feagin made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Saturday's 83-65 victory over Boise State. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season.
|--
|17-0
|7
|Butler
|Jordan Tucker got 17 points off the bench in Friday's 70-58 victory at Providence. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|--
|15-1
|8
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks trailed by 13 points at the half and never seriously threatened Baylor in Saturday's 67-55 loss to the Bears. Kansas is 5-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
|--
|12-3
|9
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games.
|--
|14-2
|10
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 67-64 win at Notre Dame. All three of the Cardinals' losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-3
|11
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey finished with a career-high 33 points in Saturday's 80-66 victory over Georgetown. The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games.
|--
|12-3
|12
|W. Virginia
|Miles McBride came off the bench and got 22 points in Saturday's 66-54 victory over Texas Tech. The Mountaineers' resume also features wins over Wichita State and Ohio State.
|--
|13-2
|13
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-67 victory over Alabama. The Wildcats will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at South Carolina.
|--
|12-3
|14
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 16 points and five steals in Saturday's 88-60 victory over UMass. The Flyers will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with VCU.
|--
|14-2
|15
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot just 12.5% from 3-point range in Sunday's 71-42 loss at Purdue. The lopsided loss snapped Michigan State's eight-game winning streak.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins finished with 17 turnovers and 11 assists in Friday's 67-49 loss at Iowa. Anthony Cowan missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in defeat.
|--
|13-3
|17
|Wichita St.
|Jaime Echenique finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-86 win at UConn. Wichita State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia.
|--
|15-1
|18
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-65 victory at Xavier. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-4
|19
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-55 victory over Marquette. The Pirates will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Butler.
|--
|12-4
|20
|Ohio St.
|Ohio State finished with 16 turnovers and just eight assists in Saturday's 66-54 loss at Indiana. The Buckeyes will take a four-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska.
|--
|11-5
|21
|Michigan
|The Wolverines only got eight points from their bench in Sunday's 75-67 loss at Minnesota. Michigan is 4-5 in its past nine games after starting the season 7-0.
|--
|11-5
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-54 loss at West Virginia. Only three of Texas Tech's five losses have come with Jahmi'us Ramsey in the lineup.
|--
|10-5
|23
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 victory at South Florida. The Tigers are 11-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|--
|13-3
|24
|Colorado
|Evaan Battey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 91-52 victory over Utah. The 39-point win gave Utah its sixth Quadrant 1/Quadrant victory.
|--
|13-3
|25
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers.
|--
|12-5
|26
|Rutgers
|The Scarlet Knights shot just 33.9% from the field in Saturday's 54-51 loss at Illinois. Rutgers' resume features three victories over top-35 KenPom teams -- among them Seton Hall and Wisconsin.
|--
|12-4
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Clemson game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
-
Why did AP voter rank St. Mary's?
The Gaels' body of work got worse last week but didn't prevent Saint Mary's from getting AP...
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas falls to No. 7
Gonzaga holds on to the top spot and Baylor moves up to No. 2 after beating the Jayhawks
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps Duke for No. 2
Gonzaga and Baylor come in at Nos. 1 and 2 in this week's AP Top 25
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday