College basketball rankings: Six teams ranked in Top 25 And 1, including Duke, are on the road Tuesday night

If you watched Monday night's college football national title game between LSU and Clemson, rest assured, you didn't miss anything of significance in college basketball. No ranked teams played. So the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings don't look any different on this Tuesday morning than they looked on Monday morning. But we could be on the verge of a shakeup, to some degree, because 10 ranked teams play Tuesday night -- and six of them are on the road against conference rivals.

No. 16 Maryland is only a 3.5-point favorite at Wisconsin. No. 22 Texas Tech is only a 3.5-point favorite at Kansas State. No. 8 Kansas is only a 5.5-point favorite at Oklahoma. No. 11 Louisville is only a 6-point favorite at Pitt. And No. 6 San Diego State is only a 7-point favorite at Fresno State -- which suggests the Aztecs' undefeated record is theoretically at risk in a game scheduled to tip at 11 p.m. ET.

Duke is the only ranked road team that's a double-digit favorite Tuesday night. The No. 3 Blue Devils are 10-point favorites at Clemson. They'll enter the game on a nine-game winning streak on the road. Duke is 25-18 all-time at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings