College basketball rankings: Slumping Michigan drops out of Top 25 And 1 after loss at Iowa
The Wolverines are 1-3 in their past four games after starting the season 7-0
Michigan opened the season with seven straight wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Creighton and a North Carolina team that had Cole Anthony and was good at the time. It was a tremendous start.
But things have been uneven the past seven weeks.
To be clear, there's nothing embarrassing on the resume. Each loss is a Quad 1 loss to a top-35 KenPom team. But, that said, the Wolverines are just 4-6 in their past 10 games -- and just 1-3 in their past four -- after Friday night's 90-83 loss at Iowa. So now they're 11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten and 5-6 in Quad 1/Quad 2 opportunities. If I were to keep ranking the Wolverines, they'd be the only team in Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings with a losing conference record and a losing record in Quad 1/Quad 2 opportunities. So I've removed Michigan and replaced the Wolverines with Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities and on a three-game winning streak that, in addition to the win over Michigan, also features a victory over Maryland. They're now No. 22 in the Top 25 And 1 while Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 20th consecutive day. The Zags play BYU on Saturday.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Admon Gilder got 18 points and five rebounds off the bench in Thursday's 104-54 victory over Santa Clara. The Zags will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with BYU.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's 68-55 victory over Iowa State. The Bears will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|14-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 64-55 victory at Fresno State. The Aztecs are 18-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|--
|18-0
|4
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 66-52 victory at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks won by double-digits even though Devon Dotson did not play because of an injury.
|--
|13-3
|5
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 15 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 78-70 loss to Seton Hall. Both of Butler's losses are to top-15 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-2
|6
|Auburn
|The Tigers finished with 21 turnovers and just eight assists in Wednesday's 83-64 loss at Alabama. The defeat snapped Auburn's 15-game winning streak.
|--
|15-1
|7
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 54-50 victory over Virginia. The Seminoles are 55-3 in their past 58 home games.
|--
|15-2
|8
|Duke
|The Blue Devils allowed Clemson to shoot 56.6% from the field in Tuesday's 79-72 loss at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke's resume now features two losses to sub-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-2
|9
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-68 overtime victory at Pitt. The Cardinals will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|14-3
|10
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 overtime victory over DePaul. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn.
|--
|13-3
|11
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-49 victory over TCU. West Virginia's resume features wins over Wichita State, Ohio State and Texas Tech.
|--
|14-2
|12
|Dayton
|Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to give Dayton a 78-76 victory at Saint Louis. The Flyers will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with St. Bonaventure.
|--
|16-2
|13
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 78-70 victory at Butler. Seton Hall is 5-0 in the Big East for the first time in school history.
|--
|13-4
|14
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in Friday's 67-55 victory over Wisconsin. The Spartans are 6-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|14-4
|15
|Maryland
|The Terrapins finished with 14 turnovers and seven assists in Tuesday's 56-54 loss at Wisconsin. Maryland is 3-4 in its past seven games.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Oregon
|Oregon allowed the Cougars to shoot 48.1% from the field in Thursday's 72-61 loss at Washington State. The Ducks are 3-2 in the Pac-12.
|--
|14-4
|17
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 victory over Nebraska. The double-digit win snapped Ohio State's four-game losing streak.
|--
|12-5
|18
|Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 77-63 victory at Kansas State. The double-digit win snapped Texas Tech's two-game losing streak.
|1
|11-5
|19
|Wichita St.
|Eric Stevenson missed all eight shots he took and finished with zero points in Wednesday's 65-53 loss at Temple. The defeat snapped the Shockers' nine-game winning streak.
|1
|15-2
|20
|Memphis
|D.J. Jeffries finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 60-49 victory over Cincinnati. The Tigers are 12-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|1
|14-3
|21
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Thursday's 68-61 victory at Arizona State. That win registered as Colorado's third Quadrant 1 victory.
|1
|14-3
|22
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 90-83 victory over Michigan. The Hawkeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|NR
|13-5
|23
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Wednesday's 81-78 loss at South Carolina. Kentucky now has three losses to sub-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-4
|24
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers.
|--
|12-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Akwasi Yeboah finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 59-50 victory over Indiana. Rutgers is 7-1 in its past eight games.
|--
|13-4
|26
|Arkansas
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished wth 30 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 75-55 victory over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks will host Kentucky on Saturday.
|--
|14-2
- IN: Iowa
- OUT: Michigan
-
