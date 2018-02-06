College basketball rankings: Slumping Oklahoma falls in the Top 25 (and 1)
How bad is it for the Sooners, who have lost three of their last four and five of their last seven?
Texas Tech lost three times in a four-game stretch last month. West Virginia lost five of six. Kansas State lost three of four. TCU lost four of five. Which means most teams in the Big 12, even the good ones, have gone through a rough stretch at some point.
Now it's Oklahoma's turn.
Monday's 75-73 loss to West Virginia dropped the Sooners to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12. They've now lost three of their past four games, and five of their past seven -- although, it should be noted, the Sooners have been competitive in most of theses losses. Their past four defeats have come by an average of just 4.0 points. One was in overtime. So it's not like they're just getting run off of the court. That's a positive, I think. And here's another: OU's overall resume -- highlighted by seven top-50 KenPom wins, most notably victories over Kansas, Texas Tech and Wichita State -- is still very good, which is why the Sooners are still in the top 15 of Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including four over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 14 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 11-0 in the ACC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 19 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 23 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-25 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Iowa.
|--
|22-3
|5
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won six straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|21-3
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with UCF. They're 10-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|21-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|19-4
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games to improve to 9-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the league standings.
|--
|21-2
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Next up is Thursday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|19-4
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three losses inside Allen Fieldhouse. They are tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas Tech.
|--
|18-5
|11
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 18-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|23-2
|12
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss.
|--
|21-4
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|1
|19-4
|14
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice.
|1
|18-6
|15
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. OU's best wins are over Texas Tech, Kansas and Wichita State.
|2
|16-7
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes four victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Pitt.
|--
|17-7
|17
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky.
|--
|17-5
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State has won 10 of its past 11 games heading into Wednesday's game at Purdue.
|--
|20-5
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Washington. They're 3-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with three additional sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis.
|--
|17-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 6-4 in SEC games.
|--
|17-6
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|19-3
|23
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|19-6
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada has a one-game lead in the loss column over Boise State in the MWC standings.
|--
|20-4
|25
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. Their best win is a double-digit win over Texas Tech.
|--
|17-6
|26
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are the only team that's beaten top-ranked Villanova.
|--
|17-7
