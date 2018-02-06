College basketball rankings: Slumping Oklahoma falls in the Top 25 (and 1)

Texas Tech lost three times in a four-game stretch last month. West Virginia lost five of six. Kansas State lost three of four. TCU lost four of five. Which means most teams in the Big 12, even the good ones, have gone through a rough stretch at some point.

Now it's Oklahoma's turn.

Monday's 75-73 loss to West Virginia dropped the Sooners to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12. They've now lost three of their past four games, and five of their past seven -- although, it should be noted, the Sooners have been competitive in most of theses losses. Their past four defeats have come by an average of just 4.0 points. One was in overtime. So it's not like they're just getting run off of the court. That's a positive, I think. And here's another: OU's overall resume -- highlighted by seven top-50 KenPom wins, most notably victories over Kansas, Texas Tech and Wichita State -- is still very good, which is why the Sooners are still in the top 15 of Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings.

