It wasn't too long ago when we didn't get compelling power-conference college basketball on Fridays during what is widely regarded as the conference-portion of the schedule. It made the daily Top 25 And 1 easier, I acknowledge. But, still, it always felt like a wasted day in the week.

It's not anymore, though.

These days, we usually get at least one compelling game on Fridays during this part of the season, sometimes more. And this Friday, perhaps, was the best example we've had to date.

Final score: St. John's 81, UConn 72.

The Red Storm upset the Huskies inside New York's Madison Square Garden to extend their winning streak to nine and officially put their rough start behind them. Yes, St. John's, after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1, started 9-5 with a loss to Providence and got zero votes in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 poll. That's all true. But, since then, the Red Storm are 9-0 (with a victory over the team still favored to win the Big East) and performing like one of the 12 best teams in the sport in that stretch, according to BartTorvik.com.

They also got the back page.

Zuby Ejiofor, the Big East's Preseason Player of the Year, recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals. He was, at least on this night, the best player on the court and the key to St. Johns pulling even in the loss column with the Huskies in the Big East standings.

"He's been doing it all season," St. John's coach Rick Pitino told John Fanta after the game. "I mean, when do you get a center that leads you in assists, leads you in steals, leads you in blocked-shots, leads you in scoring, leads you in rebounding? Pretty damn special."

College basketball picks: Predictions for Duke vs. UNC, Illinois vs. Michigan State, Top 25 games Saturday Kyle Boone

St. John's is up to No 16 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. UConn is down to No. 4. Their rematch, if you will, is set for Feb. 25 in Hartford.

Top 25 And 1 rankings