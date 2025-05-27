Milos Uzan withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to Houston. Alex Condon withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to Florida. And Yaxel Lendeborg withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to spend next season at Michigan.

Those were Tuesday's biggest headlines.

But the truth is that each of those developments had long been baked into the 2025-26 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings because I've always assumed those three players would do exactly what they did, i.e., go through the predraft process but ultimately withdraw and return to college to collect on big NIL deals. So none of those players' decisions impacted Version 14 of the Top 25 And 1.

But Pop Isaacs' decision did.

Isaacs is a 6-foot-2 guard who spent last season at Creighton before committing to Houston last month. He was among the reasons the Cougars remained No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 even after Terrance Arceneaux entered the transfer portal.

In theory, Isaacs was slotted to start alongside Uzan in Houston's backcourt. But, on Tuesday, Isaacs announced a decommitment from Houston and new commitment to Texas A&M, meaning the Cougars' projected starting lineup no longer features three proven guards at the high-major level.

The loss of Isaacs is a roster-downgrade, on paper at least.

Consequently, I've decided to drop Houston from the top spot for the first time this offseason, which means St. John's is now No. 1 in Version 14 of the Top 25 And 1 thanks largely to a recruiting class highlighted by transfers Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Joson Sanon (Arizona State), Oziyah Sellers (Stanford) and Dillon Mitchell (Cincinnati). That haul gives the Red Storm the sport's best transfer-class, according to 247Sports, and what I also believe can reasonably be called the sport's best roster (when factoring in the return of Zubi Ejiofor). And Rick Pitino, one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport, is the man in charge of it after last season securing St. John's' first outright Big East title since 1985.

Simply put, I'm a believer.

So St. John's is up to No. 1 and Houston is down to No. 2.

BYU remains No. 3.

FYI: The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw and return to college is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. So it'll be interesting to see whether any forthcoming decisions run counter to expectations and alter the Top 25 And 1 further.

Top 25 And 1 rankings