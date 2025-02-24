One more win.

That's all it will take for St. John's to secure a share of its first Big East regular-season title since 1992 — just one more win (or one more Creighton loss, to be exact). So, like I said on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, after St. John's beat UConn 89-75 to improve to 24-4 overall and 15-2 in the league, this is happening.

St. John's is going to be a Big East champion — either a co-champion for the first time since 1992 or an outright champion for the first time since 1985. And, at this point, an outright conference championship is the more likely scenario.

"We want this Big East crown badly," said St. John's coach Rick Pitino, "not only for the players but [also] for the fans who came back."

Boy, have the fans ever come back. Did you see Madison Square Garden on Sunday? It was filled to capacity and mostly red, which hasn't always been the case when UConn visits. But, yes, the back-to-back champs' fans were outnumbered at MSG this time, which is one of many ways to illustrate how far Pitino has taken the Red Storm in just two short years.

St. John's moved to No. 8 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which resulted in Iowa State and Wisconsin being pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. Meantime, Auburn remains No. 1 for the 48th consecutive day. Bruce Pearl's Tigers are 25-2 overall and 14-2 in Quadrant 1. That means they have at least five more Q1 wins than anybody else and fewer total losses.

Top 25 And 1 rankings