St. John's jumped four spots to No. 10 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after winning its eighth consecutive game last weekend against Providence. Prized transfer guard Kadary Richmond knocked down a mid-range jumper in the final moments at Madison Square Garden to secure a 68-66 win over the Friars.

The Red Storm currently sit atop the Big East standings at 10-1, with big games against Marquette and UConn on the schedule this week. Marquette and Creighton (9-2) are tied for second in the Big East behind St. John's.

Kentucky dropped two spots to No. 14 following an 89-79 loss to Arkansas in former coach John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena. The Wildcats have dropped three of their last four games after starting SEC play 3-1.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 88; Ole Miss 70; Louisville 50; Creighton 44; Oregon 31; New Mexico 18; UCLA 7; West Virginia 6; Utah State 4; Gonzaga 4; Drake 2; BYU 2; UC Irvine 1; Baylor 1.

Schools dropped out: No. 13 Mississippi State; No. 18 Oregon; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 Ole Miss;

