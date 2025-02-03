NCAA Basketball: Providence at St. John
USATSI

St. John's jumped four spots to No. 10 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after winning its eighth consecutive game last weekend against Providence. Prized transfer guard Kadary Richmond knocked down a mid-range jumper in the final moments at Madison Square Garden to secure a 68-66 win over the Friars.

The Red Storm currently sit atop the Big East standings at 10-1, with big games against Marquette and UConn on the schedule this week. Marquette and Creighton (9-2) are tied for second in the Big East behind St. John's.

Kentucky dropped two spots to No. 14 following an 89-79 loss to Arkansas in former coach John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena. The Wildcats have dropped three of their last four games after starting SEC play 3-1.

Coaches Poll

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Alabama
  4. Tennessee
  5. Houston
  6. Florida
  7. Purdue
  8. Iowa State
  9. Michigan State
  10. St. John's
  11. Marquette
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Kentucky
  15. Memphis
  16. Missouri
  17. Kansas
  18. UConn
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Arizona
  21. Clemson
  22. Michigan
  23. Saint Mary's
  24. Maryland
  25. Illinois 

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 88; Ole Miss 70; Louisville 50; Creighton 44; Oregon 31; New Mexico 18; UCLA 7; West Virginia 6; Utah State 4; Gonzaga 4; Drake 2; BYU 2; UC Irvine 1; Baylor 1.

Schools dropped out: No. 13 Mississippi State; No. 18 Oregon; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 Ole Miss; 