Rick Pitino spent 16 years at Louisville and led the program to three Final Fours and one national championship. He's a legend there forever despite the fact that the school terminated him for cause in October 2017 following an FBI investigation.

Now Pitino is the coach at St. John's. Unsurprisingly, he's been great there, too. And, on Thursday in primetime, those two worlds will collide when the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coaches against Louisville for the first time since leaving Louisville nearly a decade ago.

"I have no thoughts," Pitino said following Tuesday's 90-79 win over Oregon in the Players Era 16 when asked for any initial thoughts about facing Louisville on Thanksgiving.

But, come on.

I'd bet everything I own -- and some stuff I don't -- that Pitino has been thinking about the possibility of this matchup, on some level, since the moment he agreed to take St. John's to Las Vegas. Because all it was ever going to take to get this matchup was a high-priced Louisville roster getting past a Texas Tech team still missing 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, and a high-priced St. John's roster beating an Oregon team with an interim coach because Dana Altman retired last month.

Both things happened.

So Thursday should be fun -- and not just because of the turkey and mashed potatoes and everything else that makes Thanksgiving an annual delight for most, but also because there will just be something cool about watching Pitino vs. Louisville.

Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

St. John's is No. 6 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Louisville is No. 22. If you care, KenPom.com projects the Red Storm to win Thursday's game 80-77.

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Top 25 And 1 rankings