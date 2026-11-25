Rick Pitino spent 16 years at Louisville and led the program to three Final Fours and one national championship. He's a legend there forever despite the fact that the school terminated him for cause in October 2017 following an FBI investigation.
Now Pitino is the coach at St. John's. Unsurprisingly, he's been great there, too. And, on Thursday in primetime, those two worlds will collide when the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer coaches against Louisville for the first time since leaving Louisville nearly a decade ago.
"I have no thoughts," Pitino said following Tuesday's 90-79 win over Oregon in the Players Era 16 when asked for any initial thoughts about facing Louisville on Thanksgiving.
But, come on.
I'd bet everything I own -- and some stuff I don't -- that Pitino has been thinking about the possibility of this matchup, on some level, since the moment he agreed to take St. John's to Las Vegas. Because all it was ever going to take to get this matchup was a high-priced Louisville roster getting past a Texas Tech team still missing 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, and a high-priced St. John's roster beating an Oregon team with an interim coach because Dana Altman retired last month.
Both things happened.
So Thursday should be fun -- and not just because of the turkey and mashed potatoes and everything else that makes Thanksgiving an annual delight for most, but also because there will just be something cool about watching Pitino vs. Louisville.
Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
St. John's is No. 6 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Louisville is No. 22. If you care, KenPom.com projects the Red Storm to win Thursday's game 80-77.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 win over Milwaukee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|7-1
|3
Illinois
|Quentin Coleman finished with 35 points and six assists in Monday's 133-83 win over Winthrop. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.
|1
|6-1
|4
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 97-61 win over Southern Indiana. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Georgetown.
|1
|6-0
|5
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Friday's 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|1
|7-0
|6
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 21 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-79 win over Oregon. The Red Storm's next game is Thursday against Louisville.
|1
|6-0
|7
UCLA
|Filip Jovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 85-48 win over Delaware. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Saint Mary's.
|1
|6-0
|8
Arizona
|Caleb Holt finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 84-66 win over Providence. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Ole Miss.
|1
|6-1
|9
Tennessee
|Dai Dai Ames finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 72-64 win over Maryland. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Iowa State.
|1
|6-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|1
|5-1
|11
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|1
|4-1
|12
Kansas
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and three assists in Monday's 84-67 win over Denver. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova.
|1
|6-1
|13
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win at Ohio State. The Commodores' next game is Friday against Southern.
|5
|7-0
|14
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|11
|5-1
|15
Duke
|Patrick Ngongba II finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-74 win over Washington State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|1
|4-2
|16
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 106-75 win over Queens. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|1
|6-0
|17
Gonzaga
|Massamba Diop finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 101-61 win over Kansas State. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Baylor.
|2
|4-1
|18
Baylor
|Kayden Mingo finished with 19 points and five assists in Tuesday's 68-63 win over Alabama. The Bears' next game is Thursday against Gonzaga.
|NR
|5-1
|19
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 82-56 win over Louisiana. The Trojans' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|1
|6-0
|20
Nebraska
|Damon Wilkinson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 76-74 win over Butler. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Southern.
|2
|6-0
|21
Memphis
|Luke Almodovar finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 82-62 win over Evansville. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|2
|4-1
|22
Louisville
|Karter Knox finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-64 win over Texas Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against St. John's.
|3
|4-1
|23
Ole Miss
|Adam Clark finished with 20 points and five steals in Tuesday's 73-63 win over BYU. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Arizona. Collin Chandler finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Monday's 83-77 win over Washington. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|NR
|6-0
|24
Indiana
|Markus Burton finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 82-64 win over Jacksonville. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Bowling Green.
|--
|7-0
|25
Texas A&M
|PJ Haggerty finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 97-92 win at TCU. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|1
|6-0
|26
DePaul
|Layden Blocker finished with 16 points and three steals in Tuesday's 65-56 win over Purdue. The Blue Demons' next game is Thursday against Pitt.
|NR
|6-0