Rick Pitino, like many high-major coaches, has mostly focused on the transfer portal in recent years, choosing to prioritize older and established players over recent high school graduates. The result is back-to-back Big East titles for St. John's.

It's a formula that's worked.

But prep players still matter. And reinforcements are always nice. And that's why it's notable that Pitino secured a commitment this weekend from Theo Edema, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2027 who is reclassifying to 2026 so that he can play for the Red Storm next season. His addition has St. John's up to No. 16 in Version 15 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, where Florida remains No. 1 based on a projection that the Gators will return six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Rueben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that won the SEC by three games and was a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

To be clear, Edema projects as more of a developmental piece than an instant-impact game-changer -- but he is a seven-foot athlete with a reputation for playing hard on both ends. That alone is something Pitino can work with. And it sounds like the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach will be working with somebody eager to learn from one of the sport's all-time greats.

"I can learn so much from a Hall of Fame coach like Coach Pitino -- especially about leadership, discipline, preparation, and what it takes to win consistently," Edema told Rivals.com. "He's coached at every level and has helped a lot of players reach their full potential. Being around someone with that experience pushes you to improve every day and learn how to approach the game like a professional."

Pitino met with the media on Monday and made it clear he's not finished roster-building.

:We're looking for two more pieces," he said.

Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic is among the possible targets after averaging 16.9 points last season while shooting 48.7% from 3-point range. He's currently going through the NBA Draft process but could withdraw by next week's deadline and return to college, where the 6-8 forward is expected to generate offers in the range of $5 million.

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Top 25 And 1 rankings