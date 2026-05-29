College basketball rankings: St. John's continues offseason rise with addition of Tounde Yessoufou

Rick Pitino was at dinner shortly before this week's deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. I know because he tweeted a picture from Rao's, the 10-table Italian restaurant on 114th Street in New York City.

There was a big smile on his face.

On the surface, the smile represented little more than a great meal with friends and colleagues. Just a nice Wednesday night. But roughly two hours after the photo was posted, news broke that Tounde Yessoufou had withdrawn from the draft and committed to the Red Storm, at which point the smile seemed to represent something else, specifically the satisfaction that comes with securing the services of a 2025 McDonald's All-American.

"Super-excited for the addition of Tounde," Pitino tweeted the following day. "We will add one more scholarship player in the next 24 hours and [then] our roster will be complete. Couldn't be more fired up for this upcoming season."

Yessoufou averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season at Baylor, following a prep career that culminated in him becoming the all-time leading scorer in California high school basketball history. He was considered a fringe first-round prospect before withdrawing from the draft.

His addition to St. John's roster has the Red Storm up to No. 11 in Version 16 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, where Florida remains No. 1 based on a projection that the Gators will return six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Rueben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that won the SEC by three games and was a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The only other development that impacted Version 16 of the Top 25 And 1 was Maleek Thomas' decision to remain in the draft and end his time with John Calipari at Arkansas. In previous versions of the Top 25 And 1, Thomas was projected to return to the Razorbacks. But now he's gone, which means Arkansas will only be returning one of their top eight scorers (Billy Richmond III) from last season to pair with the sport's second-ranked recruiting class. As a result, the Razorbacks are down to No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 St. John's 4 Arkansas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay. -- 27-8 2 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, Loyola Maryland transfer Jacob Theodosiou, five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. -- 35-3 3 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, LSU transfer Jalen Reed, five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman. -- 37-3 4 Illinois This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. -- 28-9 5 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines, Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay, Wofford transfer Nils Machowski, Jacksonville State transfer Jaye Nash, Northern Arizona transfer Isaiah Shaw and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County. -- 34-6 6 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis. -- 27-8 7 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman, Saint Mary's transfer Mikey Lewis, international prospect Mantas Laurencikas and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. -- 21-15 8 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes and international prospect Endurance Aiyamenkhue. 1 36-3 9 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil. 1 31-4 10 Virginia This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya and four-star prospect Favour Ibe. 1 30-6 11 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou, Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman, Columbia transfer Avery Brown, Mercer transfer Kyle Cuffe Jr., international prospects Quinn Ellis, Djordije Jovanovic and Lazar Stojkovic, and four-star prospect Theo Edema. 5 30-7 12 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning one of the top four scorers -- specifically Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and four-star prospect Abdou Toure. 4 28-9 13 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss, Christian Wiggins and Donovan Davis, and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr. 1 29-8 14 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and 1 30-7 15 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning one of the top five scorers -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox, Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, Dayton transfer De'Shayne Montgomery, USC transfer Gabe Dynes, former G League player London Johnson, five-star prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr., four-star prospect Boyuan Zhang and three-star prospect Isaac Ellis. 1 24-11 16 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfers Terrence Hill Jr. and Christian Fermin, Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, Kennesaw State transfer Braedan Lue, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark. 1 25-12 17 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis, UConn transfer Eric Reibe, Colgate transfer Jalen Cox, Lindenwood transfer Jadis Jones and South Dakota transfer Isaac Bruns. -- 18-14 18 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning four of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, Amari Allen, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie. -- 25-10 19 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. -- 30-9 20 Miami This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril, Indiana transfer Nick Dorn, Saint Peter's transfer Brent Bland and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins. -- 26-9 21 Indiana This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz. -- 18-14 22 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury. -- 23-12 23 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, international prospect Sayon Keita and four-star prospect Kevin Thomas. -- 24-9 24 Vanderbilt This ranking is based on the Commodores returning two of the top nine scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner and Chandler Bing -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak, Missouri transfer T.O. Barrett and four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield. -- 27-9 25 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney, four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett, Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., Utah transfer Keanu Dawes and Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. -- 24-11 26 Nebraska This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier. -- 28-7