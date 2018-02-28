College basketball rankings: Struggling Auburn sliding down the Top 25 (and 1)

It's not just that Auburn lost 91-82 at Arkansas late Tuesday that should be concerning for Bruce Pearl because, frankly, there's no real shame in losing at Bud Walton Arena. The larger issue is that the Tigers have now lost three of their past four games -- and four of their past seven. And that they're 1-3 since the moment Anfernee McLemore went down with a season-ending leg injury in what ultimately became an 84-75 loss at South Carolina two Saturdays ago.

In other words, Auburn is trending in the wrong direction and guaranteed to play the rest of this season without its best shot blocker. That's obviously not good. And what looked like it was going to be an outright SEC regular-season title just 10 days ago will now probably, at best, be a shared SEC regular-season title because Tennessee's three-game winning streak has allowed UT to pull into a first-place tie with Auburn, and because the Vols' regular-season finale is a home game against Georgia in which they'll be around a 10-point favorite.

All of this is why Auburn dropped to 18th in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Tigers are two spots behind No. 16 Tennessee -- basically because I believe the Vols now have the best resume in the SEC, one that features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-75 losses. (Auburn has five top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-75 losses.) Rhode Island, which only has one top-50 KenPom win, was removed from the Top 25 (and one) after Tuesday's shocking 78-48 loss at home to Saint Joseph's. The Rams were replaced by Virginia Tech, which has won three of its past four games and is possession of victories over three schools in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)