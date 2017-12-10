College basketball rankings: Sunday brings a mea culpa, reshuffle and No. 1 Villanova

I don't remember exactly how I ended up in this mess. It's probably rooted in updating college basketball rankings every single morning. Goes with the territory and all that. But the truth is that I've been updating college basketball rankings every single morning for years. And I've never been in a mess quite like this mess. So, best I can tell, it's probably the Battle 4 Atlantis' fault.

Let's blame the Battle 4 Atlantis.

That's where this started -- with Arizona losing to an NC State team picked 12th in the ACC, and Purdue losing to a Tennessee team picked 13th in the SEC. Obviously, NC State and Tennessee seem better than that now -- especially Tennessee, which is 7-1 with a lone loss to Villanova. But I didn't know that then. Nobody knew that then. So those losses looked like incredibly bad losses at the time. Then Arizona went out and also lost to SMU. And Purdue went out and also lost to Western Kentucky. As a result, suddenly, there were two obviously good teams with multiple questionable losses. So I punished Arizona and Purdue accordingly in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) while making the argument that losses should matter as much as wins and metrics.

I was OK with that.

But I'd obviously set a precedent.

So when Notre Dame took a bad loss to Ball State, I punished the Irish similarly. And when Minnesota took a bad loss to Nebraska, I punished the Gophers similarly. And when Florida took a bad loss to Loyola Chicago, I punished the Gators similarly. And when Kansas took a bad loss to Washington, I punished the Jayhawks similarly. And that's where I got myself into real trouble, it appears.

To be clear, KU's loss to Washington was terrible.

Some KU fans have suggested otherwise.

But they're wrong.

Washington was picked 10th in the Pac-12 and had already lost to Virginia Tech by 24 points before it ever stepped on the court with Kansas. The Jayhawks were playing in Kansas City and 21.5-point favorites. So their 74-65 loss to a Washington team that was ranked 140th at KenPom at the time, and is still only ranked 119th at KenPom, was undeniably horrendous. No team I've had in the Top 25 (and one) has a loss as bad as that loss. So I punished the Jayhawks severely. I dropped them to 24th.

I knew KU fans would think I was crazy.

But I felt like I could just point to the resume, point to that loss, and justify things by stressing that all I was dong was being consistent in how I punish teams for stupid losses. I had the Jayhawks out of place relative to their ability and potential, sure. But I was mostly in a reasonable place as long as no other elite team took a stupid loss and really put me in a tough spot.

Then Duke lost to Boston College on Saturday.

When that happened, the Blue Devils became the fourth preseason top-10 AP team to lose to a sub-75 KenPom opponent this season -- joining Arizona, Florida and, of course, Kansas. Immediately, I mean immediately, Kansas fans started tweeting me questions I knew were coming.

Take that, multiply it by a few hundred and add some cuss words and you'll have a sense for how my Twitter mentions looked pretty much all day Saturday. Brutal. And so now I'm left with a dilemma. Do I, in the spirit of consistency, stick to my so-called guns, keep Kansas at 24th, drop Duke somewhere in that range and have a pair of top-six KenPom teams (and possible future league champs) super-low all because of one bad loss? Or do I acknowledge I got caught-up trying to punish everybody the same way for bad losses, fluky or otherwise, and created a dumb situation, for which I am sorry?

Two options.

(Deep breath.)

I'll choose the latter.

I think Jim Calhoun said it best when he was asked for the millionth time about his decision to not recruit Ryan Gomes. So I'll just let the former Connecticut coach speak for me, if that's OK. (Note: Language is NSFW.)

Yeah, what Jim said.

So consider this a completely fresh version of the Top 25 (and one). It's a major reshuffle with little-to-no regard for where schools were ranked Saturday. (So please don't ask why this team or that team dropped even though it didn't lose. I just told you why.) Absolutely, I'm still holding teams accountable for bad losses and respecting the results of games -- just not to the point where things are too out of whack. And I'm putting Villanova right at the top of the rankings even though the Wildcats were below Michigan State on Saturday, and the reason is simple: I'd rather have an undefeated team with good wins ranked No. 1 than a team with a loss to a team that just lost to Boston College.

Anyway ...

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Have at it.