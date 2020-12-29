Minnesota had played Michigan State 122 times before Monday night's meeting inside Williams Arena. The Gophers had won 57 of those games — but never by as many points as they won this one.

Final score: Minnesota 81, Michigan State 56.

So the Gophers are now 9-1 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten. They also own wins over Iowa and Saint Louis. If the NCAA Tournament started today, they'd easily make it despite being picked 11th in the preseason Big Ten poll.

"Our bond, it grows every game," said Brandon Johnson, who finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in the 25-point victory.

Marcus Carr led all scorers with 19.

These are obviously tough times for Michigan State. The Spartans are 6-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten and looking like something less than an NCAA Tournament team, which means the school's streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances in jeopardy. Tom Izzo's Spartans haven't missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997. But unless they find a leader, and improve drastically defensively, it's getting harder and harder to imagine them getting there this season. For what it's worth, KenPom currently projects Michigan State to finish 13-13 overall, 7-13 in the Big Ten. Needless to say, that won't be good enough.

Minnesota is up to No. 13 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan State was removed — as was Colorado (following Monday night's loss to Arizona). The Spartans and Buffaloes were replaced by Saint Louis and LSU. Saint Louis is 7-1 with the lone loss coming at Minnesota. LSU is 5-1 with the lone loss coming at Saint Louis.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Saint Louis 6 Wisconsin Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Joel Ayayi finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 88-58 victory over Northern Arizona. The Zags' perfect record also includes double-digit wins over Kansas, Iowa and Virginia. -- 8-0 2 Baylor L.J. Cryer finished with 15 points off the bench in Monday's 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. -- 6-0 3 Kansas Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' lone loss in a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 8-1 4 Tennessee Victor Bailey finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 80-60 victory over South Carolina Upstate. The Vols' perfect record also includes a win over Colorado. -- 6-0 5 Villanova Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech. -- 8-1 6 W. Virginia The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and just 10 assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Kansas. West Virginia's only other loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 7-2 7 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 63-54 victory at UCF. The Cougars' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Texas Tech. -- 7-0 8 Texas Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. -- 7-1 9 Texas Tech Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 69-67 victory at Oklahoma. The Red Raiders' two losses are to Kansas and Houston. -- 7-2 10 Missouri Jeremiah Tilmon got a game-winning 3-point play in the final seconds and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 54-53 victory over Bradley. The Tigers' perfect record also includes a win over Illinois. 1 6-0 11 Creighton Antwann Jones finished with 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 66-61 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays' two losses are single-digit losses to Kansas and Marquette. 1 7-2 12 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu made four 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Saturday's 69-60 victory over Indiana. All three of Illinois' losses are to ranked teams. 1 7-3 13 Minnesota Marcus Carr finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Monday's 81-56 victory over Michigan State. The Gophers' lone loss is a road loss to Illinois. 2 9-1 14 Rutgers The Scarlet Knights only grabbed four offensive rebounds in Wednesday's 80-68 loss at Ohio State. Rutgers' resume features wins over Illinois, Maryland and Syracuse. -- 6-1 15 Iowa The Hawkeyes missed 20 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Friday's 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota. Iowa's resume includes two losses plus zero wins over teams currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 1 7-2 16 Wisconsin The Badgers allowed Maryland to shoot 50.0% from the field in Monday's 70-64 loss at home. Wisconsin has now lost twice to sub-35 KenPom teams. 6 8-2 17 Northwestern Miller Kopp finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 71-70 victory over Ohio State. The Wildcats' four-game winning streak also includes wins over Michigan State and Indiana. -- 6-1 18 Ohio St. The Buckeyes missed 16 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-70 loss at Northwestern. Ohio State's only other loss was a shorthanded loss at Purdue. -- 7-2 19 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 3-2 20 Michigan Franz Wagner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 victory at Nebraska. Six of Michigan's seven wins have come by double-digits. 1 7-0 21 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri. 1 6-1 22 Arkansas Moses Moody finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian. The Razorbacks have won all of their games by double-digits. 1 8-0 23 Xavier The Musketeers missed 24 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 65-61 loss at Creighton. Xavier's resume features wins over Oklahoma, Marquette and Cincinnati. 2 8-1 24 Louisville Carlik Jones finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 victory over Kentucky. Louisville's lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin. 2 6-1 25 Saint Louis Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota. NR 7-1 26 LSU Cameron Thomas finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 86-80 victory over Nicholls. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. NR 5-1

IN: Saint Louis, LSU

OUT: Michigan State, Colorado