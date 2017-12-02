College basketball rankings: Syracuse can make statement with good showing vs. KU

The 6-0 Orange can prove themselves Saturday with a convincing effort against heavy favorite KU

Syracuse is off to a 6-0 start and in possession of a win over Maryland. But is Jim Boeheim's program really better than the 10th-best team in the ACC, which is where the Orange were projected to finish in the preseason?

Yes, I think so.

And Syracuse has a big opportunity to prove it Saturday when the Orange play Kansas in the Hoophall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena. KU is a 10.5-point favorite. So Syracuse is a heavy underdog against the team ranked second in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But a good showing, win or lose, could help Syracuse convince fans a trip to the NCAA Tournament is very much possible.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Duke Marvin Bagley got 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win at Indiana. The five-star freshman is averaging 22.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game. -- 9-0
2 Kansas The Jayhawks have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest. -- 6-0
3 Michigan State The Spartans have top-15 KenPom wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke. -- 6-1
4 Notre Dame The Irish only grabbed five offensive rebounds in Thursday's loss at Michigan State. That resulted in their lone loss of this season. -- 6-1
5 Wichita State Former JUCO All-American Samajae Haynes-Jones got 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's win over Savannah State. The Shockers' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Notre Dame. -- 5-1
6 Kentucky The Wildcats shots 66.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Illinois-Chicago. Kevin Knox finished with a career-high 25 points on 13 field goal attempts. -- 6-1
7 Villanova The Wildcats have won all seven games by at least eight points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest. -- 7-0
8 Texas A&M Robert Williams grabbed 14 rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. He's averaging 8.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. -- 7-0
9 Florida The Gators squandered a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss to Duke. Florida only scored 10 points in the final nine minutes. -- 5-1
10 Miami (Fla.) Bruce Brown got 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Wednesday's win at Minnesota. Miami has a top-10 defensive-efficiency rating. -- 6-0
11 North Carolina The Tar Heels' lone loss came to Michigan State on a neutral court. Luke Maye is averaging 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game. -- 7-1
12 Southern California The Trojans shot just 28.2 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Texas A&M. The loss snapped USC's 21-game non-league winning streak at home. -- 4-1
13 Cincinnati Gary Clark is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds. The Bearcats have won 30 consecutive home games. -- 7-0
14 Gonzaga The Zags' only loss is a 2OT loss to Florida. Mark Few's team owns victories over Texas, Creighton and Ohio State. -- 7-1
15 Minnesota The Golden Gophers shot 31.3 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's loss to Miami. Jordan Murphy is averaging a team-high 21.4 points and 12.5 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game. -- 7-1
16 Alabama Collin Sexton finished with 22 points in Wednesday's win over Louisiana Tech. The five-star freshman is averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game. -- 6-1
17 Virginia The Cavaliers have held four of their seven opponents to fewer than 50 points. They have the No. 1 defensive-efficiency rating in the nation, according to KenPom. -- 7-0
18 Arizona State Tra Holder finished with a career-high 40 points in Friday's victory over Xavier. The Sun Devils now own victories over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State. -- 6-0
19 Xavier Kaiser Gates finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Baylor. The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. -- 6-1
20 Baylor Manu Lecomte has missed nine more shots than he's made in Baylor's past two games. The Bears' lone loss came at Xavier. -- 5-1
21 Creighton The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half. -- 5-2
22 TCU The Horned Frogs have won 12 consecutive games dating back to last season. Jaylen Fisher is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. -- 7-0
23 West Virginia The Mountaineers have won seven straight since losing to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging a team-high 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds. -- 7-1
24 Nevada The Wolf Pack's 7-0 start is their best start since the 2006-07 season. NC State transfer Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game. -- 7-0
25 Texas The Longhorns' two losses are OT losses to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game. -- 5-2
26 Arkansas The Razorbacks' lone loss came to North Carolina on a neutral court. Jaylen Barford is averaging a team-high 20.8 points in 30.0 minutes per game. -- 5-1
