College basketball rankings: Syracuse can make statement with good showing vs. KU

Syracuse is off to a 6-0 start and in possession of a win over Maryland. But is Jim Boeheim's program really better than the 10th-best team in the ACC, which is where the Orange were projected to finish in the preseason?

Yes, I think so.

And Syracuse has a big opportunity to prove it Saturday when the Orange play Kansas in the Hoophall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena. KU is a 10.5-point favorite. So Syracuse is a heavy underdog against the team ranked second in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But a good showing, win or lose, could help Syracuse convince fans a trip to the NCAA Tournament is very much possible.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.