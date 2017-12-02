College basketball rankings: Syracuse can make statement with good showing vs. KU
The 6-0 Orange can prove themselves Saturday with a convincing effort against heavy favorite KU
Syracuse is off to a 6-0 start and in possession of a win over Maryland. But is Jim Boeheim's program really better than the 10th-best team in the ACC, which is where the Orange were projected to finish in the preseason?
Yes, I think so.
And Syracuse has a big opportunity to prove it Saturday when the Orange play Kansas in the Hoophall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena. KU is a 10.5-point favorite. So Syracuse is a heavy underdog against the team ranked second in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But a good showing, win or lose, could help Syracuse convince fans a trip to the NCAA Tournament is very much possible.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley got 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win at Indiana. The five-star freshman is averaging 22.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|2
|
|The Jayhawks have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.
|--
|6-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have top-15 KenPom wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|4
|
|The Irish only grabbed five offensive rebounds in Thursday's loss at Michigan State. That resulted in their lone loss of this season.
|--
|6-1
|5
|
|Former JUCO All-American Samajae Haynes-Jones got 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's win over Savannah State. The Shockers' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Notre Dame.
|--
|5-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats shots 66.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Illinois-Chicago. Kevin Knox finished with a career-high 25 points on 13 field goal attempts.
|--
|6-1
|7
|
|The Wildcats have won all seven games by at least eight points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest.
|--
|7-0
|8
|
|Robert Williams grabbed 14 rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. He's averaging 8.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|9
|
|The Gators squandered a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss to Duke. Florida only scored 10 points in the final nine minutes.
|--
|5-1
|10
|
|Bruce Brown got 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Wednesday's win at Minnesota. Miami has a top-10 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|6-0
|11
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss came to Michigan State on a neutral court. Luke Maye is averaging 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|12
|
|The Trojans shot just 28.2 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Texas A&M. The loss snapped USC's 21-game non-league winning streak at home.
|--
|4-1
|13
|
|Gary Clark is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds. The Bearcats have won 30 consecutive home games.
|--
|7-0
|14
|
|The Zags' only loss is a 2OT loss to Florida. Mark Few's team owns victories over Texas, Creighton and Ohio State.
|--
|7-1
|15
|
|The Golden Gophers shot 31.3 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's loss to Miami. Jordan Murphy is averaging a team-high 21.4 points and 12.5 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|16
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 22 points in Wednesday's win over Louisiana Tech. The five-star freshman is averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|6-1
|17
|
|The Cavaliers have held four of their seven opponents to fewer than 50 points. They have the No. 1 defensive-efficiency rating in the nation, according to KenPom.
|--
|7-0
|18
|
|Tra Holder finished with a career-high 40 points in Friday's victory over Xavier. The Sun Devils now own victories over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State.
|--
|6-0
|19
|
|Kaiser Gates finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Baylor. The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|6-1
|20
|
|Manu Lecomte has missed nine more shots than he's made in Baylor's past two games. The Bears' lone loss came at Xavier.
|--
|5-1
|21
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|5-2
|22
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 12 consecutive games dating back to last season. Jaylen Fisher is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|23
|
|The Mountaineers have won seven straight since losing to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging a team-high 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|24
|
|The Wolf Pack's 7-0 start is their best start since the 2006-07 season. NC State transfer Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|25
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are OT losses to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-2
|26
|
|The Razorbacks' lone loss came to North Carolina on a neutral court. Jaylen Barford is averaging a team-high 20.8 points in 30.0 minutes per game.
|--
|5-1
