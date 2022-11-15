The first bad sign came when TCU trailed Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the opening day of the season by 20 points before rallying for a 73-72 win in a game it closed as a 33.5-point favorite. Four days after that, the Horned Frogs were 35.5-point favorites over Lamar but only won 77-66. So TCU started 2-0, sure. But it was a super-shaky 2-0 against two sub-350 KenPom opponents that suggested something wasn't right.
Confirmation of that suggestion came Monday.
Final score: Northwestern State 64, TCU 63.
So the Horned Frogs have now played three sub-340 KenPom teams, barely beat one of them and lost to another. That's a rough start and why TCU has been removed from Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"I've got to do a better job," said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. "We've got too reliant on 3-point shooting."
To Dixon's point, the Horned Frogs missed 19 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted against Northwestern State, and are now shooting just 18.9% from beyond the arc on the season. That ranks 343rd nationally. That's a killer. Though it should be noted that neither Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles nor fellow starting guard Damian Baugh played against Northwestern State -- Miles has a left knee and ankle injury while Baugh is serving a six-game suspension -- the truth is that a loss to a team ranked 343rd at KenPom is a terrible loss for a Big 12 program regardless of the circumstances.
"Our identity of playing hard and working hard has not been shown," said TCU forward Emmanuel Miller. "This is a challenge we have to overcome."
Illinois has replaced TCU in the Top 25 And 1. The Illini are now occupying the 26th spot thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Eastern Illinois, UMKC and Monmouth. Their next game is Friday against UCLA, which is ninth in the Top 25 And 1 thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Sacramento State, Long Beach State and Norfolk State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's 64-63 win over Michigan State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|2-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 102-86 win over Charleston. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Gardner-Webb.
|--
|2-0
|3
Houston
|Tramon Mark finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Monday's 83-45 win over Oral Roberts. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Texas Southern.
|--
|3-0
|4
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over Duquesne. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|--
|2-0
|5
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|2-0
|6
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 15 points and seven assists in Friday's 74-48 win over Fordham. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State.
|--
|2-0
|7
Baylor
|L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Monday's 95-62 win over Northern Colorado. The Bears' next game is Friday against Virginia.
|--
|3-0
|8
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|2-0
|9
UCLA
|Amari Bailey finished with 11 points and five assists in Monday's 86-56 win over Norfolk State. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Illinois.
|--
|3-0
|10
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and three blocks in Monday's 94-65 win over Holy Cross. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against UC Riverside.
|--
|3-0
|11
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 11 points and four steals in Thursday's 82-31 win over Houston Christian. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against Gonzaga.
|--
|2-0
|12
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Xavier.
|--
|2-0
|13
Auburn
|Wendell Green Jr. finished with 20 points and four assists in Friday's 67-59 win over USF. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop.
|--
|2-0
|14
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Friday's 89-42 win over Monmouth. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Baylor.
|1
|2-0
|15
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-78 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah Tech.
|1
|2-0
|16
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 77-58 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Murray State.
|1
|2-0
|17
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Pitt.
|1
|2-0
|18
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Sunday's 78-66 loss to Colorado. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast.
|1
|1-1
|19
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-75 win over BYU. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Stanford.
|1
|2-0
|20
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-59 win over Liberty. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at South Alabama.
|1
|2-0
|21
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 63-44 win over Austin Peay. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Marquette.
|1
|2-0
|22
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Friday's 74-62 win over SMU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at UNLV.
|1
|2-0
|23
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 82-56 win over Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Illinois.
|1
|2-0
|24
Michigan St.
|Mady Sissoko finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 64-63 loss to Gonzaga. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky
|1
|1-1
|25
Saint Louis
|Gibson Jimerson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-65 win over Evansville. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against Memphis.
|1
|2-0
|26
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 30 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 103-65 win over Monmouth. The Illini's next game is Friday against UCLA.
|NR
|3-0