tcu.png
CBS Sports Graphic

The first bad sign came when TCU trailed Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the opening day of the season by 20 points before rallying for a 73-72 win in a game it closed as a 33.5-point favorite. Four days after that, the Horned Frogs were 35.5-point favorites over Lamar but only won 77-66. So TCU started 2-0, sure. But it was a super-shaky 2-0 against two sub-350 KenPom opponents that suggested something wasn't right.

Confirmation of that suggestion came Monday.

Final score: Northwestern State 64, TCU 63.

So the Horned Frogs have now played three sub-340 KenPom teams, barely beat one of them and lost to another. That's a rough start and why TCU has been removed from Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

"I've got to do a better job," said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. "We've got too reliant on 3-point shooting."

To Dixon's point, the Horned Frogs missed 19 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted against Northwestern State, and are now shooting just 18.9% from beyond the arc on the season. That ranks 343rd nationally. That's a killer. Though it should be noted that neither Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles nor fellow starting guard Damian Baugh played against Northwestern State -- Miles has a left knee and ankle injury while Baugh is serving a six-game suspension -- the truth is that a loss to a team ranked 343rd at KenPom is a terrible loss for a Big 12 program regardless of the circumstances.

"Our identity of playing hard and working hard has not been shown," said TCU forward Emmanuel Miller. "This is a challenge we have to overcome."

Illinois has replaced TCU in the Top 25 And 1. The Illini are now occupying the 26th spot thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Eastern Illinois, UMKC and Monmouth. Their next game is Friday against UCLA, which is ninth in the Top 25 And 1 thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Sacramento State, Long Beach State and Norfolk State.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
1 Illinois
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's 64-63 win over Michigan State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Texas. -- 2-0
2 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 102-86 win over Charleston. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Gardner-Webb. -- 2-0
3 Houston Tramon Mark finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Monday's 83-45 win over Oral Roberts. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Texas Southern. -- 3-0
4 Kentucky Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over Duquesne. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State. -- 2-0
5 Duke Kyle Filipowski finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas. -- 2-0
6 Arkansas Ricky Council IV finished with 15 points and seven assists in Friday's 74-48 win over Fordham. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State. -- 2-0
7 Baylor L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Monday's 95-62 win over Northern Colorado. The Bears' next game is Friday against Virginia. -- 3-0
8 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke. -- 2-0
9 UCLA Amari Bailey finished with 11 points and five assists in Monday's 86-56 win over Norfolk State. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Illinois. -- 3-0
10 Creighton Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and three blocks in Monday's 94-65 win over Holy Cross. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against UC Riverside. -- 3-0
11 Texas Marcus Carr finished with 11 points and four steals in Thursday's 82-31 win over Houston Christian. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against Gonzaga. -- 2-0
12 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Xavier. -- 2-0
13 Auburn Wendell Green Jr. finished with 20 points and four assists in Friday's 67-59 win over USF. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop. -- 2-0
14 Virginia Isaac McKneely finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Friday's 89-42 win over Monmouth. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Baylor. 1 2-0
15 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-78 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah Tech. 1 2-0
16 Texas A&M Henry Coleman III finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 77-58 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Murray State. 1 2-0
17 Michigan Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Pitt. 1 2-0
18 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Sunday's 78-66 loss to Colorado. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast. 1 1-1
19 San Diego St Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-75 win over BYU. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Stanford. 1 2-0
20 Alabama Marcus Sears finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-59 win over Liberty. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at South Alabama. 1 2-0
21 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 63-44 win over Austin Peay. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Marquette. 1 2-0
22 Dayton DaRon Holmes II finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Friday's 74-62 win over SMU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at UNLV. 1 2-0
23 Ohio St. Zed Key finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 82-56 win over Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Illinois. 1 2-0
24 Michigan St. Mady Sissoko finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 64-63 loss to Gonzaga. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky 1 1-1
25 Saint Louis Gibson Jimerson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-65 win over Evansville. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against Memphis. 1 2-0
26 Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 30 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 103-65 win over Monmouth. The Illini's next game is Friday against UCLA. NR 3-0