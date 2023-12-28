The holiday season is a wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons — but it sure does bring college basketball to a crawl. Unlike the NBA and (now the) NFL, this sport largely avoids what amounts to a five-day window around Christmas. Things get super slow every year.

But now we're (almost) back!

The schedule doesn't really get going good again until Friday — but Virginia returned to the court Wednesday with a 79-44 victory over Morgan State to remain No. 25 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And Oklahoma, which is No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1, will return to the court Thursday with a game against Central Arkansas. Then eight more schools in the Top 25 And 1 will resume their seasons Friday. And then we'll be running full speed all the way through Selection Sunday.

So consider this our last breather.

Purdue, of course, remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 12th consecutive morning and will stay there through the end of 2023 — provided the Boilermakers don't slip against Eastern Kentucky on Friday. Put another way, as long as Purdue beats Eastern Kentucky on Friday, the Boilermakers will be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 on the last day of 2023 just like they were No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 on the first day of 2023. That won't make last season's first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to Fairleigh Dickinson sting any less, obviously. But it should help highlight the type of elite program Matt Painter is running at his alma mater, and how Purdue is once again positioning itself as well as possible to maybe make the Final Four this season for the first time since 1980.

Top 25 And 1 rankings