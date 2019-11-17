College basketball rankings: Tennessee beats Washington, holding spot in Top 25 And 1

The Preseason AP Top 25 featured 24 of the 26 schools that were in the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 -- with Tennessee and Davidson serving as the only missing options. If I'm being honest, I suppose I understood AP voters' skepticism of Davidson because I knew I had the Wildcats noticeably higher than most respected computers; I was out on a limb a bit. And considering Davidson is currently 1-2 with double-digit losses to Auburn and Charlotte, well, at least right now, it appears AP voters were wise to ignore my lead and leave Davidson unranked in the preseason.

But give me credit for Tennessee! The Vols were third among "others receiving votes" in the preseason poll but 19th in the preseason Top 25 And 1. So even though I've had them ranked from the jump, they were technically unranked Saturday when they beat Washington in the middle game of the James Naismith Classic in Toronto. Final score: Tennessee 75, Washington 62

Jordan Bowden finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Lamonte Turner added 16 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Tennessee led by as many as 14 points in the first half and never trailed in the final 37 minutes. In other words, the Vols proved worthy of their preseason ranking in the Top 25 And 1 while improving to 3-0 on the season -- and they'll surely debut in the AP Top 25 when it updates Monday. They remain No. 17 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. And Washington remains No. 23 -- one spot ahead of the Baylor team the Huskies beat in the season-opener.