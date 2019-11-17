College basketball rankings: Tennessee beats Washington, holding spot in Top 25 And 1

Rick Barnes' Vols are 3-0 and should be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday

The Preseason AP Top 25 featured 24 of the 26 schools that were in the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 -- with Tennessee and Davidson serving as the only missing options. If I'm being honest, I suppose I understood AP voters' skepticism of Davidson because I knew I had the Wildcats noticeably higher than most respected computers; I was out on a limb a bit. And considering Davidson is currently 1-2 with double-digit losses to Auburn and Charlotte, well, at least right now, it appears AP voters were wise to ignore my lead and leave Davidson unranked in the preseason.

But give me credit for Tennessee! The Vols were third among "others receiving votes" in the preseason poll but 19th in the preseason Top 25 And 1. So even though I've had them ranked from the jump, they were technically unranked Saturday when they beat Washington in the middle game of the James Naismith Classic in Toronto. Final score: Tennessee 75, Washington 62

Jordan Bowden finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Lamonte Turner added 16 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Tennessee led by as many as 14 points in the first half and never trailed in the final 37 minutes. In other words, the Vols proved worthy of their preseason ranking in the Top 25 And 1 while improving to 3-0 on the season -- and they'll surely debut in the AP Top 25 when it updates Monday. They remain No. 17 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. And Washington remains No. 23 -- one spot ahead of the Baylor team the Huskies beat in the season-opener.

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Duke Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over Georgia State. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 offensive rebounds in the victory. --4-0
2 Michigan St. The Spartans rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:50 left to win at Seton Hall on Thursday. Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and four assists. --2-1
3 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Indiana State. The Cardinals shot 58.5% from the field in the victory. --3-0
4 Kansas Isaiah Moss scored 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figures in Friday's win over Monmouth. The grad-transfer from Iowa made five of the six 3-pointers he attempted. --2-1
5 Maryland Anthony Cowan finished with 11 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win over Oakland. The Terrapins are 3-0 for the sixth consecutive season. --3-0
6 N. Carolina Cole Anthony scored 28 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. He's now the first UNC freshman in history to score at least 20 points in each of his first three games. --3-0
7 Virginia Jay Huff came off the bench and got 13 points and 6 rebounds in Saturday's 60-42 win over Columbia. Virginia is holding opponents to an average of 36.7 points per contest. --3-0
8 Gonzaga Admon Gilder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win at Texas A&M. The 6-4 guard spent the previous three seasons playing for Texas A&M. --4-0
9 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 37 points in 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Michigan State. The Pirates finished with 17 turnovers and 14 assists in the game. --2-1
10 Ohio St. OSU shot 60.0% from the field in Wednesday's win over Villanova. Duane Washington was one of five Buckeyes to reach double-figures in points. --3-0
11 Kentucky The Wildcats missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Evansville. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine rebounds. --2-1
12 Texas Tech Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field. --3-0
13 Oregon Shakur Juiston finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Chandler Lawson added eight points off the bench. --3-0
14 Memphis Lester Quinones finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 102-56 win over Alcorn State. James Wiseman, as expected, did not play while he awaits an NCAA ruling on his eligibility case. --3-1
15 Auburn Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points in Friday's win over Cal State Northridge. J'Von McCormick added a school-record 16 assists. --4-0
16 VCU Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over LSU. Vince Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. --3-0
17 Tennessee Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Vols led for the the final 37 minutes of the game. --3-0
18 Florida The Gators were tied with Towson with 67 seconds remaining Thursday before pulling away to avoid the upset. Kerry Blackshear finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. --2-1
19 Arizona Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points in 21 minutes in Thursday's win over San Jose State. The Wildcats have won their three games by an average of 36 points. --3-0
20 Villanova The Wildcats made 14-of-31 3-point attempts in Saturday's 78-54 win over Ohio. Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. --2-1
21 Utah St. Alphonso Anderson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over North Carolina AT&T. The Aggies have had a different leading scorer in all four games. --4-0
22 LSU Darius Days finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double in Saturday's 75-65 win over Nichols. LSU won by double-digits despite trailing at the half. --2-1
23 Washington The Huskies only hit 5-of-18 3-point attempts in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Tennessee. Washington's bench only provided five points in defeat. --2-1
24 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas State. The Bears started the second half of the victory on an 18-2 run. --2-1
25 Texas Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. --4-0
26 Xavier The Musketeers scored the first 10 points and never trailed in Friday's win over Missouri State. Tyrique Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds. --4-0
