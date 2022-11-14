Every top 10 team in the preseason Coaches Poll that played in the opening week of college basketball's regular season went a perfect 2-0, setting up for a relative chalky refresh to the first regular-season rankings of the Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon with North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston and the entire top 10 holding serve in their respective spots. But there were a few changes throughout the top 25 after multiple ranked teams -- Villanova, Tennessee and Oregon -- stumbled to 1-1 starts.

The school that paid the biggest price for its early-season snag was Villanova, which went from No. 17 in the rankings to unranked (and receiving the fourth-most votes among unranked teams) after falling 68-64 to Temple on Friday. It wasn't alone, though, as Oregon -- ranked No. 21 -- also fell out of the poll after falling 69-56 to UC Irvine on the same night. The Ducks received the fifth-most votes among unranked teams this week. Meanwhile, Tennessee fell six spots from No. 11 to No. 17 after losing to Colorado by a dozen points.

Several teams as a result of those drops made moves up the rankings including Texas, Arizona and Indiana, all of which moved up one spot to No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. Alabama and Illinois both moved up three spots to No. 16 and No. 20, respectively, while the biggest riser of the week -- Michigan State -- actually went 1-1 with a loss to Gonzaga. The Spartans went from unranked to No. 25 after throttling Northern Arizona on their season-opener then pushing No. 2 Gonzaga to the brink on Friday night in an eventual 64-63 loss.

The full rankings from the Coaches Poll released Monday are below.

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. Kansas

6. Baylor

7. UCLA

8. Duke

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Texas

12. Arizona

13. Indiana

14. Virginia

15. Auburn

16. Alabama

17. Tennessee

18. TCU

19. San Diego State

20. Illinois

21. Michigan

22. Texas Tech

23. Dayton

24. Purdue

25. Michigan State

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 60; Iowa 52; Connecticut 46; Villanova 44; Oregon 43; Texas A&M 25; Virginia Tech 20; Wisconsin 19; Miami-Florida 18; Saint Mary's 14; Xavier 10; Toledo 10; Saint Louis 10; Rutgers 4; Drake 2; Florida 1.