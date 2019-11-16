College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee faces Washington in Toronto in top game between Top 25 And 1 teams

This weekend's schedule isn't the best in the history of college basketball. It's mostly buy games on top of buy games on top of buy games. But there are a (small) handful of interesting matchups. And when's the last time the most interesting college basketball game of any day originated from ... Toronto?

It's rare and possibly unprecedented.

But such will be the case Saturday when Washington and Tennessee play a non-league game at Scotiabank Arena -- otherwise known as the home of the NBA-champion Toronto Raptors. It's a showdown between two schools that both feature 5-star freshmen. The Huskies have Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who are combining to average 27.0 points and 14.5 rebounds through two games. The Vols have Josiah-Jordan James, who is averaging 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest.

Tennessee is No. 17 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Washington is No. 23. And Duke, which improved to 4-0 with a 74-63 win over Georgia State on Friday night, remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1