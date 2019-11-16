College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee faces Washington in Toronto in top game between Top 25 And 1 teams
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart
This weekend's schedule isn't the best in the history of college basketball. It's mostly buy games on top of buy games on top of buy games. But there are a (small) handful of interesting matchups. And when's the last time the most interesting college basketball game of any day originated from ... Toronto?
It's rare and possibly unprecedented.
But such will be the case Saturday when Washington and Tennessee play a non-league game at Scotiabank Arena -- otherwise known as the home of the NBA-champion Toronto Raptors. It's a showdown between two schools that both feature 5-star freshmen. The Huskies have Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who are combining to average 27.0 points and 14.5 rebounds through two games. The Vols have Josiah-Jordan James, who is averaging 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest.
Tennessee is No. 17 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Washington is No. 23. And Duke, which improved to 4-0 with a 74-63 win over Georgia State on Friday night, remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over Georgia State. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 offensive rebounds in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:50 left to win at Seton Hall on Thursday. Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|3
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Indiana State. The Cardinals shot 58.5% from the field in the victory.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss scored 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figures in Friday's win over Monmouth. The grad-transfer from Iowa made five of the six 3-pointers he attempted.
|--
|2-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony scored 28 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. He's now the first UNC freshman in history to score at least 20 points in each of his first three games.
|--
|3-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over James Madison. Virginia held the Dukes to 22.6% shooting from the field.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Admon Gilder finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win at Texas A&M. The 6-4 guard spent the previous three seasons playing for Texas A&M.
|--
|4-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 37 points in 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Michigan State. The Pirates finished with 17 turnovers and 14 assists in the game.
|--
|2-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|OSU shot 60.0% from the field in Wednesday's win over Villanova. Duane Washington was one of five Buckeyes to reach double-figures in points.
|--
|3-0
|11
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Evansville. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Shakur Juiston finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Chandler Lawson added eight points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|14
|Memphis
|The Tigers missed 19-of-23 3-point attempts in Tuesday's loss to Oregon. Lester Quinones led Memphis with 16 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points in Friday's win over Cal State Northridge. J'Von McCormick added a school-record 16 assists.
|--
|4-0
|16
|VCU
|Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over LSU. Vince Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 26 points in Tuesday's win over Murray State. Yves Pons added 19 points and four blocks.
|--
|2-0
|18
|Florida
|The Gators were tied with Towson with 67 seconds remaining Thursday before pulling away to avoid the upset. Kerry Blackshear finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|19
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points in 21 minutes in Thursday's win over San Jose State. The Wildcats have won their three games by an average of 36 points.
|--
|3-0
|20
|Villanova
|The Wildcats shot just 30.6% from the field in Wednesday's loss at Ohio State. Jermaine Samuels finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|21
|Utah St.
|Alphonso Anderson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over North Carolina AT&T. The Aggies have had a different leading scorer in all four games.
|--
|4-0
|22
|LSU
|The Tigers turned the ball over 26 times in Wednesday's loss at VCU. Skylar Mays finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|23
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots in Tuesday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Nahziah Carter added 14 points.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas State. The Bears started the second half of the victory on an 18-2 run.
|--
|2-1
|25
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|26
|Xavier
|The Musketeers scored the first 10 points and never trailed in Friday's win over Missouri State. Tyrique Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
|--
|4-0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...