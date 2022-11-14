You don't often see a team lose as a double-digit favorite one night, then turn around and win as a double-digit underdog two days later — but that's exactly what Colorado did this weekend. First the Buffaloes lost 83-74 at Grambling State on Friday despite closing as a 14.5-point favorite. Then the Buffaloes beat Tennessee 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday despite closing as a 12-point underdog.

It was a rough afternoon for the Vols.

"We definitely didn't come into this game with the right mindset," said Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James. "This is a good lesson for us. … Of course, I'm disappointed and upset that we lost — but I'm also excited just to see how this team responds."

There's no perfect way for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to handle things when a highly ranked team (like Tennessee) takes an unexpected loss to an unranked team in the opening week of the season. I learned this years ago, which is why I created the 10-spot auto-drop rule.

Let me explain.

At this point in the season, nobody has enough good wins to offset a bad loss that messes up the resume, Tennessee included. But dropping Rick Barnes' team completely out of the Top 25 And 1 after just one bad loss would likely prove to be a silly overreaction because what happened Sunday is probably more fluky than anything else, especially considering the Vols are still ranked sixth at BartTorvik.com and seventh at KenPom.com. With all of this in mind, I decided years ago to simply address situations like this with an automatic 10-spot drop — and that's why Tennessee has gone from No. 9 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 to No. 19 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast, an opponent that opened the season with a double-digit win at USC.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the eighth straight day — but the Zags will have to be awesome over the next week to maintain that spot considering they'll play at Texas on Wednesday before meeting Kentucky in a neutral-court game on Sunday. For what it's worth, Kentucky and Texas are currently No. 1 and No. 2 at KenPom. So by this time next week, Gonzaga will either be 4-0 with wins over Kentucky, Texas and Michigan State or somebody else will more than likely be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

