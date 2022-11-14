You don't often see a team lose as a double-digit favorite one night, then turn around and win as a double-digit underdog two days later — but that's exactly what Colorado did this weekend. First the Buffaloes lost 83-74 at Grambling State on Friday despite closing as a 14.5-point favorite. Then the Buffaloes beat Tennessee 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday despite closing as a 12-point underdog.
It was a rough afternoon for the Vols.
"We definitely didn't come into this game with the right mindset," said Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James. "This is a good lesson for us. … Of course, I'm disappointed and upset that we lost — but I'm also excited just to see how this team responds."
There's no perfect way for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to handle things when a highly ranked team (like Tennessee) takes an unexpected loss to an unranked team in the opening week of the season. I learned this years ago, which is why I created the 10-spot auto-drop rule.
Let me explain.
At this point in the season, nobody has enough good wins to offset a bad loss that messes up the resume, Tennessee included. But dropping Rick Barnes' team completely out of the Top 25 And 1 after just one bad loss would likely prove to be a silly overreaction because what happened Sunday is probably more fluky than anything else, especially considering the Vols are still ranked sixth at BartTorvik.com and seventh at KenPom.com. With all of this in mind, I decided years ago to simply address situations like this with an automatic 10-spot drop — and that's why Tennessee has gone from No. 9 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 to No. 19 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast, an opponent that opened the season with a double-digit win at USC.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the eighth straight day — but the Zags will have to be awesome over the next week to maintain that spot considering they'll play at Texas on Wednesday before meeting Kentucky in a neutral-court game on Sunday. For what it's worth, Kentucky and Texas are currently No. 1 and No. 2 at KenPom. So by this time next week, Gonzaga will either be 4-0 with wins over Kentucky, Texas and Michigan State or somebody else will more than likely be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's 64-63 win over Michigan State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|2-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 102-86 win over Charleston. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Gardner-Webb.
|--
|2-0
|3
Houston
|Jarace Walker finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 81-55 win over Saint Joseph's. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Oral Roberts.
|--
|2-0
|4
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over Duquesne. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|--
|2-0
|5
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|2-0
|6
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 15 points and seven assists in Friday's 74-48 win over Fordham. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State.
|--
|2-0
|7
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 23 points and seven assists in Friday's 87-70 win over Norfolk State. The Bears' next game is Monday against Northern Colorado.
|--
|2-0
|8
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|2-0
|9
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in Friday's 93-69 win over Long Beach State. The Bruins' next game is Monday against Norfolk State.
|1
|2-0
|10
Creighton
|Ryan Kalbrenner finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 96-61 win over North Dakota. The Bluejays' next game is Monday against Holy Cross.
|1
|2-0
|11
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 11 points and four steals in Thursday's 82-31 win over Houston Christian. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against Gonzaga.
|1
|2-0
|12
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Xavier.
|1
|2-0
|13
Auburn
|Wendell Green Jr. finished with 20 points and four assists in Friday's 67-59 win over USF. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop.
|1
|2-0
|14
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 26 points, five assists and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Lamar. The Horned Frogs' next game is Monday against Northwestern State.
|1
|2-0
|15
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Friday's 89-42 win over Monmouth. The Cavaliers' next game is Monday against Northern Iowa.
|1
|2-0
|16
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-78 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah Tech.
|1
|2-0
|17
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 77-58 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Murray State.
|1
|2-0
|18
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Pitt.
|1
|2-0
|19
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Sunday's 78-66 loss to Colorado. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast.
|10
|1-1
|20
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-75 win over BYU. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Stanford.
|--
|2-0
|21
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-59 win over Liberty. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at South Alabama.
|--
|2-0
|22
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 63-44 win over Austin Peay. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Marquette.
|--
|2-0
|23
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Friday's 74-62 win over SMU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at UNLV.
|--
|2-0
|24
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 82-56 win over Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|2-0
|25
Michigan St.
|Mady Sissoko finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 64-63 loss to Gonzaga. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky
|--
|1-1
|26
Saint Louis
|Gibson Jimerson finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-65 win over Evansville. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday against Memphis.
|--
|2-0