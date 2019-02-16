College basketball rankings: Tennessee is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 but an underdog at Kentucky

Tennessee has been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for 56 consecutive mornings. But if the Vols are going to extend that streak to 57, they'll have to perform well Saturday night at Kentucky in what is undeniably their biggest test in a while.

It's No. 1 UT at No. 6 UK.

Tip is at 8 ET.

And the Vols are actually 4-point underdogs -- which makes this a rare situation where the nation's No. 1 team is expected to lose even though Tennessee is 11-0 in the SEC and winning league games by an average of 16.6 points per contest. Meantime, Kentucky is coming off of that controversial final-second loss to LSU. If the Wildcats win, they'll be just one game back of UT in the SEC standings.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1