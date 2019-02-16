College basketball rankings: Tennessee is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 but an underdog at Kentucky
Can Rick Barnes' Vols avoid an upset and improve to 12-0 in the SEC?
Tennessee has been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for 56 consecutive mornings. But if the Vols are going to extend that streak to 57, they'll have to perform well Saturday night at Kentucky in what is undeniably their biggest test in a while.
It's No. 1 UT at No. 6 UK.
Tip is at 8 ET.
And the Vols are actually 4-point underdogs -- which makes this a rare situation where the nation's No. 1 team is expected to lose even though Tennessee is 11-0 in the SEC and winning league games by an average of 16.6 points per contest. Meantime, Kentucky is coming off of that controversial final-second loss to LSU. If the Wildcats win, they'll be just one game back of UT in the SEC standings.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 23-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee will take a 19-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kentucky.
|--
|23-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 16 straight games since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features 11 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|24-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with NC State.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Monday's win at North Carolina. Both of Virginia's losses are losses to Duke.
|--
|21-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 15-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-25 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-50 loss. UK is 10-1 in its past 11 games heading into Saturday's showdown with Tennessee.
|--
|20-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|19-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|23-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss. Michigan State will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Ohio State.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won nine straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|24-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 1-3 in their past four games with the losses coming to North Carolina, at Florida State and to Duke. Six of Louisville's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 7-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|19-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|20-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Sunday's win over Northwestern. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-5
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Tuesday's win at Kentucky. LSU is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into Saturday's game with Georgia.
|--
|20-4
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 11-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Michigan. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-6
|18
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|19-5
|19
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin will try to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against Illinois.
|--
|17-8
|21
|Villanova
|Villanova is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn. The Wildcats own a one-game lead over Marquette in the Big East standings.
|--
|20-5
|22
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school currently ranked outside of the top-30. The Hokies will take an 8-4 ACC record into Saturday's game at Pitt.
|--
|19-5
|23
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Georgia Tech.
|--
|19-5
|24
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-2 in their past eight games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|18-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls completed a regular-sweep of Toledo on Friday while extending their winning streak to three games. Buffalo is 4-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois.
|--
|22-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-4
