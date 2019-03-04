College basketball rankings: Tennessee jumps over Kentucky into top five, Gonzaga still No. 1 in Coaches Poll

The top two of the Coaches Poll remains the same, but Duke, UK and Tennessee all moved around in the latest update

Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 for a second consecutive week. The Bulldogs, who won twice by an average margin of 17 points this past week, garnered 27 of a possible 32 first-place votes.

Virginia moved up one spot to No. 2, receiving the remaining five first-place votes.

Replacing Virginia at the No. 3 spot this week is North Carolina, which jumped the Blue Devils and Kentucky in its rise into the top-3. The Tar Heels notched two wins this week, including a two-point road win over Clemson on Saturday. At 14-2 in league play, they are tied for first-place with Virginia in the ACC standings.

Duke dropped two spots after suffering its fourth loss of the season last Tuesday on the road to Virginia Tech. Kentucky dropped two spots as well, falling as a result to a lopsided loss to Tennessee on the road Saturday. The Blue Devils are No. 4 this week, followed by Tennessee and Kentucky at 5 and 6.

USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Virginia
  3. North Carolina
  4. Duke
  5. Tennessee
  6. Kentucky
  7. Michigan
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Purdue
  10. LSU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Houston
  13. Florida State
  14. Kansas
  15. Marquette
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Kansas State
  18. Nevada
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Buffalo
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Wofford
  23. Villanova
  24. Maryland
  25. Iowa State
