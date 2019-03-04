College basketball rankings: Tennessee jumps over Kentucky into top five, Gonzaga still No. 1 in Coaches Poll
The top two of the Coaches Poll remains the same, but Duke, UK and Tennessee all moved around in the latest update
Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 for a second consecutive week. The Bulldogs, who won twice by an average margin of 17 points this past week, garnered 27 of a possible 32 first-place votes.
Virginia moved up one spot to No. 2, receiving the remaining five first-place votes.
Replacing Virginia at the No. 3 spot this week is North Carolina, which jumped the Blue Devils and Kentucky in its rise into the top-3. The Tar Heels notched two wins this week, including a two-point road win over Clemson on Saturday. At 14-2 in league play, they are tied for first-place with Virginia in the ACC standings.
Duke dropped two spots after suffering its fourth loss of the season last Tuesday on the road to Virginia Tech. Kentucky dropped two spots as well, falling as a result to a lopsided loss to Tennessee on the road Saturday. The Blue Devils are No. 4 this week, followed by Tennessee and Kentucky at 5 and 6.
USA Today Coaches Poll
- Gonzaga
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Texas Tech
- Purdue
- LSU
- Michigan State
- Houston
- Florida State
- Kansas
- Marquette
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas State
- Nevada
- Cincinnati
- Buffalo
- Wisconsin
- Wofford
- Villanova
- Maryland
- Iowa State
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: No. 3 UNC jumps over Duke
LSU cracks into the top 10, Tennessee hops over Kentucky, and Maryland takes the biggest drop...
-
Bracketology: Spartans up to a No. 3
The Spartans move up in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags still No. 1
The Zags finished 16-0 in the WCC and won their league games by an average of 26.4 points
-
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times.
-
Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Syracuse 10,000 times
-
Podcast: Why court-stormings need to go
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tennessee's blowout of Kentucky