College basketball rankings: Tennessee jumps to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll ahead of Duke and Virginia

For just the second time in program history, Tennessee is the No. 1 team in men's college basketball. Rick Barnes' 16-2 Volunteers are reigning supreme after what was a turbulent week in college hoops and are the top team in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Duke went 1-1, yet only drops from No. 1 to No. 2, as the Blue Devils' home win against Virginia on Saturday kept them in good standing despite losing in overtime to unranked Syracuse hours after last week's poll published.

Virginia kept good footing at No. 3, while Gonzaga and Michigan are fourth and fifth. Michigan and Virginia were the final two undefeated teams, but both took losses on Saturday. The Michigan State Spartans check in at No. 6.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Nevada

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. UNC

12. Marquette

13. Maryland

14. Texas Tech

14. Buffalo

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Villanova

19. Iowa

20. Mississippi

21. NC State

22. Mississippi State

23. Louisville

24. Iowa State

25. LSU