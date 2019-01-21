College basketball rankings: Tennessee jumps to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll ahead of Duke and Virginia

The Volunteers are the top team in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

For just the second time in program history, Tennessee is the No. 1 team in men's college basketball. Rick Barnes' 16-2 Volunteers are reigning supreme after what was a turbulent week in college hoops and are the top team in the AP Top 25 Poll. 

Duke went 1-1, yet only drops from No. 1 to No. 2, as the Blue Devils' home win against Virginia on Saturday kept them in good standing despite losing in overtime to unranked Syracuse hours after last week's poll published.

Virginia kept good footing at No. 3, while Gonzaga and Michigan are fourth and fifth. Michigan and Virginia were the final two undefeated teams, but both took losses on Saturday. The Michigan State Spartans check in at No. 6.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Nevada
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Virginia Tech
11. UNC
12. Marquette
13. Maryland
14. Texas Tech
14. Buffalo
16. Auburn
17. Houston
18. Villanova
19. Iowa
20. Mississippi
21. NC State
22. Mississippi State
23. Louisville
24. Iowa State
25. LSU

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories