College basketball rankings: Tennessee jumps up in the Top 25 And 1 after knocking off Kentucky

The Vols topped the Wildcats and will play Auburn for the SEC Tournament Championship and maybe a No. 1 seed

Duke should be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Virginia and North Carolina should also be No. 1 seeds. And the fourth No. 1 seed, I think, should go to Tennessee -- provided, of course, that the Vols beat Auburn in Sunday's title game of the SEC Tournament.

The Top 25 and 1 reflect as much.

I moved the Vols from sixth to fourth after Saturday's win over Kentucky -- which pushed Gonzaga from fourth to fifth, no fault of its own. Kentucky is now sixth. And basically, at least for me, it comes down to this: If Tennessee beats Auburn, the Vols will be 16-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. But if Tennessee loses to Auburn, the Vols will drop to 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. Either way, Gonzaga is 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant opportunities -- meaning the Vols will either have a higher winning percentage or a lower winning percentage in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 games than Gonzaga depending on whether UT beats, or loses to, Auburn. So if the Vols win, I'd give them a No. 1 seed. But if the Vols lose, I'd give that No. 1 seed to Gonzaga and drop Tennessee to the second line.

So the stakes are high in Nashville.

Selection Sunday is here.

Should be fun.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
2 Tennessee
1 Gonzaga
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Duke The Blue Devils are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Florida State. Duke has only lost once all season with its four freshmen starters available -- and the Blue Devils are 2-0 vs. Virginia. --29-5
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 17-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Florida State. Virginia is 0-2 vs. Duke. --29-3
3 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 17-6 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Duke. North Carolina is 15-2 in its past 17 games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Duke and Virginia. --27-6
4 Tennessee The Vols are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Kentucky. All four of UT's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 229-4
5 Gonzaga The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games. 130-3
6 Kentucky The Wildcats are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Tennessee. Kentucky is 1-2 against the Vols this season. 127-6
7 Michigan St. The Spartans are 18-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wisconsin. Michigan State is 9-1 in its past 10 games heading into Sunday's game with Michigan. --27-6
8 Houston The Cougars are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Memphis. Houston is 16-1 in its past 17 games heading into Sunday's game with Cincinnati. --31-2
9 Michigan The Wolverines are 19-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Minnesota. Michigan is 8-4 in its past 12 games heading into Sunday's game with Michigan State. --28-5
10 Florida St. The Seminoles are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Duke. Florida State is 14-2 in its past 16 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --27-7
11 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's loss to West Virginia. Texas Tech is 9-1 in its past 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --26-6
12 LSU The Tigers are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Florida. LSU will enter Selection Sunday 1-1 without Will Wade as its head coach. --26-6
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Minnesota. Purdue is 6-2 in its past eight games heading into the NCAA Tournament. 123-9
14 Kansas The Jayhawks are 18-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Iowa State. Kansas is 8-3 in its past 11 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. 125-9
15 Va. Tech The Hokies are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's OT loss to Florida State. Virginia Tech is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --24-8
16 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to San Diego State. Nevada also has two Quadrant 3 losses. --29-4
17 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 14-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Iowa State. Kansas State is 4-1 in its past five games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --25-8
18 Wisconsin The Badgers are 15-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin is 12-4 in its past 16 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --23-10
19 Buffalo The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois -- after Saturday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a 12-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament. --31-3
20 Wofford The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. --29-4
21 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Saturday's win over Wichita State. Cincinnati is 15-3 in its past 18 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston. --27-6
22 Auburn The Tigers are 16-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Florida. Auburn is 9-1 in its past 10 games heading into Sunday's game with Tennessee. --25-9
23 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Tennessee. Mississippi State is 7-3 in its past 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --23-10
24 Villanova The Wildcats are 18-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Seton Hall. Villanova is 5-1 in its past six games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --25-9
25 Utah St. The Aggies are 3-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities after Saturday's win over San Diego State. Utah State will take a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament. --28-6
26 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Seton Hall. Marquette is 1-5 in its past six games heading into the NCAA Tournament. --24-9
