Multiple teams have already played six games this season. Tennessee is among those that have played zero. So, at this moment, Rick Barnes' Vols are the only ranked team in college basketball with a 0-0 record.

But that should change on Tuesday.

Barring a last-minute postponement or cancellation -- and only a fool would rule that out as a possibility given the way things are going -- the Vols will open Tuesday against Colorado inside Thompson-Boling Arena. It'll come on the 14th day of this pandemic-dominated season in which multiple positive COVID-19 tests connected to Tennessee's program have already resulted in the cancellation of games against Charlotte, VCU, Gonzaga, Notre Dame and UT Martin.

So, is UT ready?

"We had a chance to go up and down the floor three times in two weeks leading into [this game]," said Barnes, who made it clear on Monday that his players are excited to play but not necessarily ready to play.

Such is the case for many.

Roughly 30 percent of all games scheduled for this past weekend were either postponed or canceled because of issues with COVID-19, and more than 30 programs are currently shut down -- top-ranked Gonzaga among them. As I wrote on Saturday, this is just how the season is going to go. Get used to it. But, that said, it's still wild that the SEC favorite remains 0-0 nearly two weeks into things. So while there are bigger games on Tuesday's schedule -- like Creighton at Kansas, North Carolina at Iowa, and Illinois at Duke -- I'm as interested in Colorado at Tennessee as I am in anything because it'll be the first opportunity to see how Barnes blends his five-star freshmen (Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer) with his established veterans (John Fulkerson, Yves Pons).

Tennessee is No. 9 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Vols are listed as 5.5-point favorites over Colorado.

