College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 44th consecutive day

Rick Barnes' Vols have won their eight SEC games by an average of 18.4 points

Tennessee has won a school-record 16 straight games to improve to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC -- with the eight league victories coming by an average of 18.4 points. The Vols have been excellent with few exceptions. And considering that they're projected to be double-digit favorites in each of their next three games -- i.e., home games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina -- it's reasonable to assume Rick Barnes' team will likely be 23-1 overall and 11-0 in the SEC when UT plays at Kentucky on Feb. 16.

That'll be the game of that weekend for sure.

Tennessee remains No. 1 in Monday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 44th consecutive morning. Kentucky is No. 6. After the two SEC powers play in two Saturdays, they'll meet again at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 2.

Monday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Tennessee The Vols' 20-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 16-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Missouri. --20-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday. --20-1
3 Gonzaga The Zags have won 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke. --21-2
4 Duke The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. Duke will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Boston College. --19-2
5 Michigan The Wolverines are just 3-2 in their past five games after Friday's loss at Iowa. Michigan is 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses. --20-2
6 Kentucky The Wildcats' eight-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses. --18-3
7 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. --17-4
8 Nevada Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Colorado State. --21-1
9 Michigan St. The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue and Indiana after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. --18-4
10 Marquette The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. --19-3
11 Va. Tech The Hokies held NC State to 24 points on Saturday while extending their winning streak to three games. Virginia Tech is 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one loss to a school outside of the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1. --18-3
12 Kansas The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech by double-digits Saturday to snap their two-game losing streak and improve to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. KU is 5-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury with wins over Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor. --17-5
13 Houston The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses. --21-1
14 Louisville The Cardinals' six-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday by North Carolina. Four of Louisville's six losses are to schools ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1. --16-6
15 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. Four of their five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --17-5
16 Iowa Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --17-5
17 Wisconsin The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. --16-6
18 Maryland The Terrapins are 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Wednesday's game at Nebraska. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --17-6
19 Villanova The Wildcats have won 10 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. --18-4
20 Iowa St. The Cyclones are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Monday's game at Oklahoma. --17-5
21 Purdue The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams. --16-6
22 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Texas Tech and Iowa State. Kansas State has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade played. --16-5
23 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss after Saturday's win at Ole Miss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points. --16-5
24 Florida St. The Seminoles are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Syracuse. --16-5
25 LSU The Tigers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at home by Arkansas. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. --17-4
26 Buffalo The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco. --19-3
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories