College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 44th consecutive day

Tennessee has won a school-record 16 straight games to improve to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC -- with the eight league victories coming by an average of 18.4 points. The Vols have been excellent with few exceptions. And considering that they're projected to be double-digit favorites in each of their next three games -- i.e., home games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina -- it's reasonable to assume Rick Barnes' team will likely be 23-1 overall and 11-0 in the SEC when UT plays at Kentucky on Feb. 16.

That'll be the game of that weekend for sure.

Tennessee remains No. 1 in Monday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 44th consecutive morning. Kentucky is No. 6. After the two SEC powers play in two Saturdays, they'll meet again at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 2.

Monday's Top 25 And 1