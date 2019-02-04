College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 44th consecutive day
Rick Barnes' Vols have won their eight SEC games by an average of 18.4 points
Tennessee has won a school-record 16 straight games to improve to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC -- with the eight league victories coming by an average of 18.4 points. The Vols have been excellent with few exceptions. And considering that they're projected to be double-digit favorites in each of their next three games -- i.e., home games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina -- it's reasonable to assume Rick Barnes' team will likely be 23-1 overall and 11-0 in the SEC when UT plays at Kentucky on Feb. 16.
That'll be the game of that weekend for sure.
Tennessee remains No. 1 in Monday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 44th consecutive morning. Kentucky is No. 6. After the two SEC powers play in two Saturdays, they'll meet again at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 2.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 20-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 16-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Missouri.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. Duke will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Boston College.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are just 3-2 in their past five games after Friday's loss at Iowa. Michigan is 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|20-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' eight-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|18-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|17-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Colorado State.
|--
|21-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue and Indiana after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-4
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-3
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies held NC State to 24 points on Saturday while extending their winning streak to three games. Virginia Tech is 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one loss to a school outside of the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-3
|12
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech by double-digits Saturday to snap their two-game losing streak and improve to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. KU is 5-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury with wins over Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor.
|--
|17-5
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|21-1
|14
|Louisville
|The Cardinals' six-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday by North Carolina. Four of Louisville's six losses are to schools ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-6
|15
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. Four of their five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-5
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Wednesday's game at Nebraska. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 10 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|18-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Monday's game at Oklahoma.
|--
|17-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Texas Tech and Iowa State. Kansas State has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade played.
|--
|16-5
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss after Saturday's win at Ole Miss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|--
|16-5
|24
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Syracuse.
|--
|16-5
|25
|LSU
|The Tigers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at home by Arkansas. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|17-4
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|19-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's ACC clash between Louisville and Virginia...
-
Podcast: On the De Sousa ruling
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the best of the weekend, including Indiana's upset...
-
Top 25 And 1: Vols keep dominating
Rick Barnes' Vols are 20-1 on the season with a school-record 16-game winning streak
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Villanova vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
Winners and losers in Saturday hoops
NC State's offense was a no-show but it was a great day for teams seeking revenge
-
Bracketology: Spartans drop to a No. 2
The Spartans' stay as a projected No. 1 seed only lasted one day