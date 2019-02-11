College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 51st straight day

Monday marks the 51st consecutive morning that Tennessee has been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And can I please make one thing clear? The Vols will remain No. 1 until they lose again regardless of what anybody below them does.

I will not drop UT unless it loses.

And that's because Rick Barnes' team has been rolling since losing a neutral-court game to Kansas the day after Thanksgiving, and I'm simply not going to drop a team that's currently on an 18-game winning streak featuring a victory over the Gonzaga team ranked second (that beat the Duke team ranked third). And did you realize Tennessee is the nation's only team that hasn't lost in regulation? Or that 19 of the Vols' 22 wins are double-digit wins? Or that UT's 10 SEC wins have come by an average of 17.1 points?

I'll never apologize for having that team No. 1.

So the Vols remain at the top of the Top 25 And 1.

Monday's Top 25 And 1