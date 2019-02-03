College basketball rankings: Tennessee remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 for 43rd straight day

Tennessee won 93-76 at Texas A&M on Saturday to improve to 20-1 overall, 8-0 in the SEC and extend its winning streak to a school-record 16 games. So there's a lot of good stuff happening in Knoxville. But ...

"We have a long way to go," UT forward Grant Williams said after finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. And he's obviously right. But that doesn't mean it's wrong, or bad, to pause for a moment and appreciate exactly how incredible the Vols have been so far this season.

The lone defeat on the resume is an overtime loss to Kansas -- meaning Tennessee is the nation's only team that hasn't lost in regulation. Seventeen of the Vols' 20 wins are by double digits. And their eight SEC victories have come by an average of 18.4 points. Impressive stuff all-around. So it should come as no surprise that Tennessee is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 43rd consecutive morning.

NC State is out. Florida State is in.

And before you ask, yes, I strongly considered including Baylor because the Bears are on the short list of the sport's hottest teams. They've gone from 9-6 to 15-6 thanks to a six-game winning streak featuring a 30-point win at Oklahoma and a 26-point win over TCU. They're tied for first in the Big 12 standings. Scott Drew is now the frontrunner for Big 12 Coach of the Year. It's a great story that's still unfolding. But if you follow these rankings regularly, you likely know I'm more of a "body of work" guy than a "hottest team right now" guy -- which is why I've kept Baylor out ... for now. The Bears are super-hot and playing well, undeniably. But their resume still features losses to the schools ranked 193rd (Texas Southern) and 272nd (Stephen F. Austin) at KenPom. And, simply put, nobody else with multiple losses like that is even sniffing the Top 25 And 1. So that's my explanation for omitting Baylor. But I totally understand why AP Top 25 voters might not when they submit this week's ballots. And let the record show that nobody ranking Baylor will be the target of Monday's #PollAttacks column -- because it's a reasonable thing to do even if I'm not doing it.