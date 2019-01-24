College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee survives at Vanderbilt to hold on to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Tennessee junior Grant Williams took 15 shots, made 10 and finished with a career-high 43 points in Wednesday night's 88-83 overtime win at Vanderbilt. The reigning SEC Player was an incredible 23-of-23 from the free-throw line. And he was obviously the main reason the Vols avoided losing at Vandy immediately after moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll like they did back in 2008 when they last moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

You remember that, right?

UT beat No. 1 Memphis 66-62 on Feb. 23, 2008 and was voted No. 1 in the AP poll on Feb. 25. Then, the next day, the Vols lost 72-69 at Vanderbilt. So their No. 1 ranking was gone the following Monday. And history seemed set to repeat itself Wednesday because Tennessee was down six points with just 85 seconds remaining in regulation. But a controversial flagrant foul on Vandy, combined with four Vandy turnovers in the final 82 seconds, allowed the Vols to draw even and force overtime -- at which point Williams somehow got even hotter and just completely dominated.

Williams scored 10 points in OT.

Vandy only scored 7.

So Tennessee improved to 17-1 overall, 6-0 in the SEC. The Vols will take a 13-game winning streak in Saturday's game with West Virginia. They are No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings for the 33rd consecutive day.

