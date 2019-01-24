College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee survives at Vanderbilt to hold on to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Grant Williams scored 43 points in what was UT's 13th consecutive victory to stay No. 1 in Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Tennessee junior Grant Williams took 15 shots, made 10 and finished with a career-high 43 points in Wednesday night's 88-83 overtime win at Vanderbilt. The reigning SEC Player was an incredible 23-of-23 from the free-throw line. And he was obviously the main reason the Vols avoided losing at Vandy immediately after moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll like they did back in 2008 when they last moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
You remember that, right?
UT beat No. 1 Memphis 66-62 on Feb. 23, 2008 and was voted No. 1 in the AP poll on Feb. 25. Then, the next day, the Vols lost 72-69 at Vanderbilt. So their No. 1 ranking was gone the following Monday. And history seemed set to repeat itself Wednesday because Tennessee was down six points with just 85 seconds remaining in regulation. But a controversial flagrant foul on Vandy, combined with four Vandy turnovers in the final 82 seconds, allowed the Vols to draw even and force overtime -- at which point Williams somehow got even hotter and just completely dominated.
Williams scored 10 points in OT.
Vandy only scored 7.
So Tennessee improved to 17-1 overall, 6-0 in the SEC. The Vols will take a 13-game winning streak in Saturday's game with West Virginia. They are No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings for the 33rd consecutive day.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 17-1 record includes nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams - most notably Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee's lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 23-point win over Wake Forest on Tuesday. Virginia is 6-1 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with victories over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
|--
|17-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won nine straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke cruised at Pitt on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 without Tre Jones. The Blue Devils are 7-2 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with the losses coming to Gonzaga and Syracuse.
|--
|16-2
|5
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer Tuesday to lift Michigan to a win over Minnesota. The Wolverines are 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina, VIllanova and Purdue.
|--
|18-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 12 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|17-2
|7
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished ith 29 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's win over Iowa State. KU's resume includes 10 wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee and Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at UNLV.
|--
|19-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|15-4
|10
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' 21-point victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday extended their winning streak to five games, and improved UK to 4-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Kansas at Rupp Arena.
|--
|15-3
|11
|Marquette
|Marquette's resume includes eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses. The Golden Eagles will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Xavier.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Michigan State. Three of Maryland's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming at Virginia and at North Carolina. Virginia Tech lost both of those games by more than 20 points.
|--
|15-3
|14
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats have only lost twice this season with Dean Wade in the lineup. KSU's four-game winning streak includes victories over Iowa State and TCU.
|--
|15-4
|15
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have dropped three straight games, most recently Tuesday's game at Kansas State by 13 points. Texas Tech will enter Saturday's game with Arkansas with a 4-4 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-4
|16
|Houston
|Houston beat East Carolina on Wednesday to extend its home winning streak to 30 games. The Cougars are 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Sunday's game at Tulsa.
|--
|19-1
|17
|NC State
|The Wolfpack bounced back from a disappointing loss at Wake Forest by winning at Notre Dame on Saturday. NC State is 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|--
|15-3
|18
|Villanova
|Villanova's seven-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 6-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team still without a league loss.
|--
|15-4
|19
|Auburn
|Auburn's loss at South Carolina on Tuesday dropped the Tigers to 4-4 in their past eight games. Bruce Pearl's team is 5-5 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents.
|--
|13-5
|20
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech by 28 points on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three games. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-5
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Northern Illinois. The only other loss on Buffalo's resume is a road loss at Marquette.
|--
|17-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-6
|23
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Iowa State, Nebraska and Ohio State. Iowa will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|24
|LSU
|The Tigers have won eight straight games since losing at Houston. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Missouri.
|--
|15-3
|25
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels are 1-2 since entering the AP poll after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Alabama. Ole Miss will enter Saturday's game with Iowa State with a 4-4 record against top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 in their past five games after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Kentucky. Mississippi State is 6-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|14-4
-
