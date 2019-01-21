College basketball rankings: Tennessee takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll, Duke stays at No. 2
The Vols move up to the top spot for the first time this season, while Duke holds steady at No. 2
For the eighth time since the preseason, we have a changing of the guard at the No. 1 spot in college basketball's USA Today Coaches Poll. It's your time to shine, Tennessee.
The Volunteers moved up two spots to assume the top spot for the first time this season, jumping previous No. 1 Virginia, which lost Saturday at No. 2 Duke, as well as No. 2 Duke, which lost last Monday on its home court against unranked Syracuse. Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) received 30 of 32 first-place votes, using wins over Arkansas and Alabama this week to take control atop the latest rankings. Tennessee now owns a 12-game winning streak -- the longest in program history since 1977.
Duke is the only other program that received first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. It received two first-place votes and held steady at No. 2 in the rankings this week on the heels of a 72-70 win over last week's No. 1, Virginia.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Tennessee (30)
16-1
798
3
2
Duke (2)
15-2
746
2
3
Virginia
16-1
720
1
4
18-2
693
5
5
16-2
682
6
6
17-1
666
4
7
18-1
561
10
8
15-2
520
7
9
14-3
502
14
10
15-3
489
8
11
16-3
441
13
12
14-4
403
15
13
15-3
384
9
14
17-1
335
17
15
13-4
331
12
16
16-3
317
22
17
18-1
314
17
18
14-4
231
21
19
15-3
194
16
20
14-3
189
20
21
16-3
180
24
22
14-3
147
23
23
13-5
85
NR
24
13-5
85
NR
25
14-4
75
NR
Others receiving votes: Louisiana State 54; Kansas State 50; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 38; Purdue 30; Wisconsin 27; Texas Christian 12; Washington 9; Furman 9; Indiana 9; North Texas 8; Ohio State 5; Arizona State 4; Cincinnati 4; Central Florida 3; Texas State 2; Murray State 2; Wofford 1.
