College basketball rankings: Tennessee takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll, Duke stays at No. 2

For the eighth time since the preseason, we have a changing of the guard at the No. 1 spot in college basketball's USA Today Coaches Poll. It's your time to shine, Tennessee.

The Volunteers moved up two spots to assume the top spot for the first time this season, jumping previous No. 1 Virginia, which lost Saturday at No. 2 Duke, as well as No. 2 Duke, which lost last Monday on its home court against unranked Syracuse. Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) received 30 of 32 first-place votes, using wins over Arkansas and Alabama this week to take control atop the latest rankings. Tennessee now owns a 12-game winning streak -- the longest in program history since 1977.

Duke is the only other program that received first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. It received two first-place votes and held steady at No. 2 in the rankings this week on the heels of a 72-70 win over last week's No. 1, Virginia.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Louisiana State 54; Kansas State 50; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 38; Purdue 30; Wisconsin 27; Texas Christian 12; Washington 9; Furman 9; Indiana 9; North Texas 8; Ohio State 5; Arizona State 4; Cincinnati 4; Central Florida 3; Texas State 2; Murray State 2; Wofford 1.