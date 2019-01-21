College basketball rankings: Tennessee takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll, Duke stays at No. 2

The Vols move up to the top spot for the first time this season, while Duke holds steady at No. 2

For the eighth time since the preseason, we have a changing of the guard at the No. 1 spot in college basketball's USA Today Coaches Poll. It's your time to shine, Tennessee.

The Volunteers moved up two spots to assume the top spot for the first time this season, jumping previous No. 1 Virginia, which lost Saturday at No. 2 Duke, as well as No. 2 Duke, which lost last Monday on its home court against unranked Syracuse. Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) received 30 of 32 first-place votes, using wins over Arkansas and Alabama this week to take control atop the latest rankings. Tennessee now owns a 12-game winning streak -- the longest in program history since 1977.

Duke is the only other program that received first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. It received two first-place votes and held steady at No. 2 in the rankings this week on the heels of a 72-70 win over last week's No. 1, Virginia.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Tennessee (30)

16-1

798

3

2

Duke (2)

15-2

746

2

3

Virginia

16-1

720

1

4

Gonzaga

18-2

693

5

5

Michigan State

16-2

682

6

6

Michigan

17-1

666

4

7

Nevada

18-1

561

10

8

Virginia Tech

15-2

520

7

9

Kentucky

14-3

502

14

10

Kansas

15-3

489

8

11

Marquette

16-3

441

13

12

North Carolina

14-4

403

15

13

Texas Tech

15-3

384

9

14

Buffalo

17-1

335

17

15

Auburn

13-4

331

12

16

Maryland

16-3

317

22

17

Houston

18-1

314

17

18

Villanova

14-4

231

21

19

NC State

15-3

194

16

20

Ole Miss

14-3

189

20

21

Iowa

16-3

180

24

22

Mississippi State

14-3

147

23

23

Florida State

13-5

85

NR

24

Louisville

13-5

85

NR

25

Iowa State

14-4

75

NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana State 54; Kansas State 50; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 38; Purdue 30; Wisconsin 27; Texas Christian 12; Washington 9; Furman 9; Indiana 9; North Texas 8; Ohio State 5; Arizona State 4; Cincinnati 4; Central Florida 3; Texas State 2; Murray State 2; Wofford 1.

Our Latest Stories