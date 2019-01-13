College basketball rankings: Tennessee wins at Florida, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Fellow SEC member Ole Miss is No. 14 after Saturday's victory at Mississippi State
The game was tied with fewer than seven minutes to play. Tennessee was on upset alert on the road. But when the final horn sounded, the box score looked like every other UT box score this season -- save the box scores from the Vols' games against Gonzaga and Kansas. They'd somehow won by double-digits again.
Just like usual.
Tennessee's 78-67 victory at Florida on Saturday pushed the Vols to 14-1 overall, 3-0 in the SEC. The best win on the resume is a neutral-court win over Gonzaga. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas. And every other Tennessee game has resulted in a double-digit victory -- among them a 92-81 neutral-court win over the same Louisville team that smashed North Carolina on Saturday and beat Michigan State in November.
UT's 14 wins have come by an average of 22.6 points.
The Vols have been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 since the morning after they beat Gonzaga -- and there's never been a reason to move them. That remains true today. Their 10-game winning streak features three true-road wins. KenPom projects UT to be favored in each remaining regular-season game.
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 13 double-digit wins. The lone loss on the resume is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|14-1
|2
|Duke
|Cam Reddish hit a wide-open 3-pointer in the final second to lift Duke to a win at Florida State on Saturday. The Blue Devils own six victories over top-50 KenPom teams.
|14-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 15-0 record features 11 double-digit wins -- among them, Saturday's 20-point victory at Clemson. Only two teams (Maryland, Marshall) have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia.
|15-0
|4
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Villanova. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of Michigan.
|16-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won seven straight games since losing at North Carolina. Their resume includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|16-2
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' body of work features seven wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Tennessee and Michigan State. Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.3 points and 10.8 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.
|14-2
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won eight consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Seven of their 14 wins are against teams currently ranked in the top 75 at KenPom -- among them are Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Purdue.
|14-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|15-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won nine consecutive games since losing by a point at Penn State. Virginia Tech's resume includes wins over Purdue, Washington and Notre Dame.
|14-1
|10
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's 16-1 record features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them Saturday's double-digit win at Fresno State. Half of Nevada's victories have come away from home.
|3
|16-1
|11
|NC State
|NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-15 losses. Torin Dorn is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
|14-2
|12
|Florida St.
|FSU's body of work features three wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them a November victory over Purdue. All three of the Seminoles' losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|13-3
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Saturday's victory over TCU -- and zero sub-15 losses. Christian James is averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.
|2
|13-3
|14
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels' 10-game winning streak includes victories over Auburn and Mississippi State. Both of Ole Miss' losses have come on the road to top-40 KenPom teams.
|NR
|13-2
|15
|Auburn
|The Tigers' body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Washington and Arizona -- and zero sub-30 losses. Bryce Brown is averaging 15.8 points and 2.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
|1
|12-3
|16
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels have one of the weirdest resumes in the nation. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville.
|6
|12-4
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins will take a five-game winning streak into Monday's game at Wisconsin. Their resume features two top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses.
|14-3
|18
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers will take a two-game losing streak into Monday's game with Nebraska. Indiana's resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses.
|12-4
|19
|Marquette
|Marquette's body of work features six wins over top-55 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Buffalo and Louisville -- and zero sub-50 losses. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Georgetown.
|14-3
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-70 KenPom teams -- among them are wins at Syracuse and West Virginia -- and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Western Michigan.
|15-1
|21
|Houston
|The Cougars rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday to beat Wichita State and avoid a two-game losing streak. Houston's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over LSU and Utah State.
|16-1
|22
|Kentucky
|Kentucky's resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over North Carolina and Louisville. UK's losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama.
|1
|12-3
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs have gone from 12-1 to 12-3 by losing back-to-back games to South Carolina on the road and Ole Miss at home. Mississippi State is 6-3 against top-115 KenPom teams.
|9
|12-3
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova's four-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team without a league loss.
|12-4
|25
|Louisville
|Louisville, as a double-digit underdog, won by 21 points Saturday at North Carolina. Four of the Cardinals' five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|NR
|11-5
|26
|Purdue
|Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Four of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|NR
|10-6
IN: Ole Miss, Louisville, Purdue
OUT: Ohio State, St. John's, Iowa State
