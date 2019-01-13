College basketball rankings: Tennessee wins at Florida, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

The game was tied with fewer than seven minutes to play. Tennessee was on upset alert on the road. But when the final horn sounded, the box score looked like every other UT box score this season -- save the box scores from the Vols' games against Gonzaga and Kansas. They'd somehow won by double-digits again.

Just like usual.

Tennessee's 78-67 victory at Florida on Saturday pushed the Vols to 14-1 overall, 3-0 in the SEC. The best win on the resume is a neutral-court win over Gonzaga. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas. And every other Tennessee game has resulted in a double-digit victory -- among them a 92-81 neutral-court win over the same Louisville team that smashed North Carolina on Saturday and beat Michigan State in November.

UT's 14 wins have come by an average of 22.6 points.

The Vols have been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 since the morning after they beat Gonzaga -- and there's never been a reason to move them. That remains true today. Their 10-game winning streak features three true-road wins. KenPom projects UT to be favored in each remaining regular-season game.