College basketball rankings: Tennessee wins easily again to remain No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Tennessee entered Tuesday night's game with Arkansas on a 10-game winning streak featuring one blowout after another. So it should not have been too surprising when the Vols blasted the Razorbacks because that's more or less what Rick Barnes' team has been doing to nearly everybody.

UT is 15-1 with 14 double-digit wins.

And, on Tuesday, the Vols became just the third power-conference team in the past 20 years to beat their first four league opponents by a total of at least 100 points. In order, they've beaten Georgia 96-50, Missouri 87-63, Florida 78-67 and Arkansas 106-87. Impressive stuff. It's why Tennessee is still No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.