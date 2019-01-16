College basketball rankings: Tennessee wins easily again to remain No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Rick Barnes' Vols beat Arkansas by 19 points on Tuesday to move to 4-0 in the SEC
Tennessee entered Tuesday night's game with Arkansas on a 10-game winning streak featuring one blowout after another. So it should not have been too surprising when the Vols blasted the Razorbacks because that's more or less what Rick Barnes' team has been doing to nearly everybody.
UT is 15-1 with 14 double-digit wins.
And, on Tuesday, the Vols became just the third power-conference team in the past 20 years to beat their first four league opponents by a total of at least 100 points. In order, they've beaten Georgia 96-50, Missouri 87-63, Florida 78-67 and Arkansas 106-87. Impressive stuff. It's why Tennessee is still No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 14 double-digit wins over everybody from Louisville to Florida. The lone loss on the resume came in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|15-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 16-0 record features 12 double-digit wins -- among them Tuesday's 22-point victory over Virginia Tech. Only two teams have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia.
|--
|16-0
|3
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Villanova and Purdue. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of the Wolverines.
|--
|17-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won seven straight games since losing at North Carolina. Their resume includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|16-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' body of work features eight wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Lagerald Vick scored a game-high 21 points in Monday's win over Texas.
|--
|15-2
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features eight wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them victories over Purdue, Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Iowa.
|--
|15-2
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils lost at home to Syracuse on Monday after Tre Jones suffered an AC joint separation. The freshman point guard is officially listed as "out indefinitely."
|--
|14-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|15-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Virginia. Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by victories over Purdue and Washington.
|--
|14-2
|10
|Nevada
|Cody Martin sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds Tuesday to lift Nevada to a win at Boise State. The Wolf Pack have won three straight games since losing at New Mexico.
|--
|17-1
|11
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Saturday's victory over TCU -- and zero sub-15 losses. Christian James is averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.
|1
|13-3
|12
|Auburn
|The Tigers' body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Washington and Arizona -- and zero sub-30 losses. Bryce Brown is averaging 15.8 points and 2.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
|2
|12-3
|13
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels have one of the sport's weirdest resumes. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville.
|2
|13-4
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' six-game winning streak includes victories over Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. Next up is Friday's game at Ohio State.
|2
|15-3
|15
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles won at Georgetown Tuesday despite Markus Howard only playing three minutes. The All-American candidate left the game with back discomfort.
|2
|15-3
|16
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them wins at Syracuse and West Virginia -- and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Friday's game against Eastern Michigan.
|2
|16-1
|17
|Nebraska
|Isaac Copeland finished with 14 points in Monday's win at Indiana. The Huskers' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-55 losses.
|2
|13-4
|18
|Houston
|The Cougars rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday to beat Wichita State and avoid a two-game losing streak. Houston's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over LSU and Utah State.
|2
|16-1
|19
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels' 10-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at home by LSU. Ole Miss is 4-3 against top-100 KenPom teams in its first season under Kermit Davis.
|6
|13-3
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over North Carolina and Louisville. UK's losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama.
|1
|13-3
|21
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Tuesday's win over Florida that snapped a two-game losing streak. Three of Mississippi State's next four games are on the road.
|1
|13-3
|22
|NC State
|The Wolfpack took a bad loss Tuesday -- specifically a 71-67 loss to a Wake Forest team that entered with a 7-8 record. NC State is 1-2 in its past three games.
|11
|14-3
|23
|Villanova
|Villanova's five-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 4-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|--
|13-4
|24
|Louisville
|Louisville, as a double-digit underdog, won by 21 points Saturday at North Carolina. Four of the Cardinals' five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-5
|25
|Purdue
|Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Three of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-6
|26
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins - most notably victories over Nebraska and Ohio State - and zero sub-20 losses. Iowa is 8-1 in its past nine games.
|--
|14-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island...
-
Nevada overtakes Boise in final seconds
Martin ended a six-game drought of missed 3s with a huge shot in clutch time
-
Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Arkansas vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
College hoops on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
TCU fakes out player, gives scholarship
The sudden turn from in trouble to on scholarship never gets old
-
Frosh of the Week: ECU's Gardner
Only seven players in recent college hoops history have done what Gardner did -- none of them...