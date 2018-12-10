College basketball rankings: Tennessee's win over Gonzaga vaults Vols to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1

Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the SEC in last season's preseason poll. Since that day, the Vols have been consistently proving people wrong -- first by winning a share of the league title last season, most recently by defeating Gonzaga on Sunday in a back-and-forth affair that launched the Vols to No. 2 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

The only team now ranked ahead of UT is Kansas -- which is also the only team that's beaten UT. So the undefeated Jayhawks are No. 1, the Tennessee team that's lost to Kansas but beaten Gonzaga is No. 2, the Gonzaga team that's lost to Tennessee but beaten Duke is No. 3, and the Duke team that's won every game save last month's game with Gonzaga is No. 4. (The Blue Devils were pushed down one spot Monday morning by Tennessee's jump from No. 4 to No. 2, no fault of their own.) Undefeated Nevada, undefeated Virginia, undefeated Michigan and a one-loss Auburn team whose only loss is a single-digit loss to Duke are ranked fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth, and I really do think these are the eight schools that should be the top eight, in some order, on every AP ballot. They won't be, of course, because some AP voters submit nonsensical ballots each week. But they should be.

Purdue and Arizona are out of the Top 25 And 1 after Sunday's losses to unranked Texas and unranked Alabama. They've been replaced by Indiana and Marquette -- both of which won big games Saturday. Indiana beat Louisville 68-67. Marquette beat Wisconsin 74-69 in OT.

Monday's Top 25 And 1