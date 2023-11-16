Wednesday was a good day for Texas.
First, on live television, five-star prospect Tre Johnson announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns. Then, just to ensure the nice news wasn't overshadowed, UT beat Rice 80-64 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Rice entered the game shooting 40.0% from 3-point range. But the Owls made just four of the 22 shots they attempted from beyond the arc against Texas -- and were outscored from the 3-point line by an 18-point margin.
"We knew we were gonna have to play some good shooter-defense," said Texas coach Rodney Terry. "Our guys did a good job for 40 minutes."
A bigger development than the non-league win over a team ranked 184th at KenPom.com was obviously Johnson's commitment to the soon-to-be SEC program. The 6-foot-6 guard is ranked fifth in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
He reportedly picked Texas over Baylor to end a recruiting battle between two in-state powers — one (Baylor) that doubled as Johnson's father's alma mater, the other (Texas) coached by a man who was an assistant at Baylor when Johnson's father played for the Bears in the 1990s.
Johnson said he consulted former Texas star Kevin Durant before making his decision.
"I talked to him, bounced some ideas off his head," Johnson said. "He said it was a good place to come and hoop and just play. Great atmosphere. [I'm] just looking forward to getting down there on campus."
Texas is now No. 4 in 247Sports' Class of 2024 recruiting rankings and No. 17 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Louisville inside New York's Madison Square Garden.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-84 win over Kentucky. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Chaminade.
|--
|3-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 83-71 win over Xavier. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Gonzaga.
|--
|3-0
|3
Arizona
|Keshad Johnson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 97-59 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Belmont.
|--
|3-0
|4
Duke
|Caleb Foster finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 74-65 win over Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Bucknell.
|--
|2-1
|5
FAU
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 100-57 win over Eastern Michigan. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Bryant.
|--
|2-0
|6
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 71-64 win at Illinois. The Golden Eagles' next game is Monday against UCLA.
|--
|3-0
|7
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 21 points and two steals in Monday's 79-48 win over Stetson. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Towson.
|--
|3-0
|8
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Indiana.
|--
|3-0
|9
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Tuesday's 92-64 win over Iowa. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against Texas Southern.
|--
|3-0
|10
Miami
|Matthew Cleveland finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 86-80 win over FIU. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against Georgia.
|--
|3-0
|11
Arkansas
|El Ellis finished with 17 points and eight assists in Monday's 86-77 win over Old Dominion. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against UNC Greensboro.
|--
|3-0
|12
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 82-61 win over Wofford. The Vols' next game is Monday against Syracuse.
|--
|3-0
|13
Texas A&M
|Tyrece Radford finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 79-66 win over SMU. The Aggies' next game is Friday against Oral Roberts.
|--
|3-0
|14
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 99-61 win over Kansas City. The Bears' next game is Nov. 22 against Oregon State.
|--
|4-0
|15
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 123-57 win over Eastern Oregon. The Zags' next game is Monday against Purdue.
|--
|2-0
|16
Kentucky
|Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner combined to go 1 of 18 from the field in Tuesday's 89-84 loss to Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Stonehill.
|--
|2-1
|17
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 18 points and four assists in Wednesday's 80-64 win over Rice. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Louisville.
|--
|3-0
|18
Memphis
|Jahvon Quinerly finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 70-55 win at Missouri. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Alabama State.
|--
|2-0
|19
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds in Sunday's 90-68 win over Lehigh. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against UC Riverside.
|--
|2-0
|20
USC
|USC shot 19.0% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 70-60 loss to UC Irvine. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Brown.
|--
|2-1
|21
Michigan St.
|A.J. Hoggard missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 74-65 loss to Duke. The Spartans' next game is Friday against Butler.
|--
|1-2
|22
Illinois
|Illinois missed 22 of the 33 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 71-64 loss to Marquette. The Illini's next game is Friday against Valparaiso.
|--
|2-1
|23
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 17 points and five assists in Tuesday's 102-46 win over South Alabama. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Mercer.
|--
|3-0
|24
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 86-55 win over Idaho State. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Grambling State.
|--
|3-0
|25
Colorado
|KJ Simpson finished with 23 points and six assists in Tuesday's 106-79 win over Milwaukee. The Buffaloes' next game is Monday against Richmond.
|--
|3-0
|26
Virginia
|Leon Bond III finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T. The Cavaliers' next game is Thursday against Texas Southern.
|--
|3-0