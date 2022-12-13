The Texas men's basketball program was turned upside down early Monday when coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony family violence charge and subsequently suspended. On Monday night, the Longhorns played for the first time since the development and struggled pretty much from start to finish.
Final score: Texas 87, Rice 81 in overtime.
Despite closing as a 25-point favorite, Texas needed an extra period to get past a Rice team that had previously lost to Pepperdine by 39 points and Middle Tennessee by 35. It was a lackluster performance from a group of players clearly distracted for obvious reasons.
"I thought our guys did a great job of showing a lot of grit and perseverance … through a lot of adversity," said Texas interim coach Rodney Terry.
As Matt Norlander and I both said on Monday night's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, if it's eventually concluded by law-enforcement officials and/or university officials that Beard did what he's accused of doing, he should not return as Texas' coach. Simple as that. The allegations — among them that Beard strangled his fiance — are undeniably troubling and seemingly capable of leading to the termination of the seven-year, $35 million contract Beard signed upon accepting the job to replace Shaka Smart at Texas in April 2021.
It would be an incredible fall from grace, if it comes to that.
Beard has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.
Texas remains No. 6 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings with Sunday's game against Stanford in Dallas on tap. Barring a surprise, Terry will coach the Longhorns for the second time in that one. Unless something changes, he'll remain in that role through the end of the season.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Davidson.
|--
|10-0
|2
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|8-0
|3
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 114-61 win over Long Island University. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Butler.
|--
|11-0
|4
Alabama
|Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-65 win over Houston. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday vs. Memphis.
|--
|8-1
|5
Houston
|Houston missed 10 of the 13 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 71-65 loss to Alabama. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina A&T.
|--
|9-1
|6
Texas
|Timmy Allen finished with 15 points and three assists in Monday's 87-81 overtime win over Rice. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Stanford.
|--
|8-1
|7
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Oklahoma. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Bradley.
|--
|9-1
|8
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie.
|--
|8-1
|9
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 69-51 win at Minnesota. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|9-0
|10
Indiana
|Indiana allowed Arizona to shoot 49.2% from the field in Saturday's 89-65 loss to the Wildcats. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State.
|--
|7-2
|12
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 26 points and six rebounds in Monday's 88-67 win over Northern Illinois. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|8-3
|13
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 12 points and three assists in Sunday's 56-53 win over Maryland. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|9-1
|14
Kentucky
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|7-2
|15
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-67 win at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|9-1
|16
Duke
|Dariq Whitehead finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 at Wake Forest.
|--
|10-2
|17
Maryland
|Maryland missed 22 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 56-53 loss to Tennessee. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against UCLA.
|--
|8-2
|18
Illinois
|Illinois allowed Penn State to shoot 50% from the field in Saturday's 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Alabama A&M.
|--
|7-3
|19
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-64 win over Denver. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|8-2
|20
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 79-64 win at Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Creighton.
|--
|8-3
|21
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 67-66 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-2
|22
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-71 win over Nicholls. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Washington.
|--
|6-2
|23
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 21 points and four steals in Sunday's 78-75 win at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Thursday against Lehigh.
|--
|8-2
|24
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 win at Cincinnati. The Musketeers' next game is Tuesday against Southern.
|--
|7-3
|25
West Virginia
|Emmitt Matthews finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 81-70 win over UAB. The Mountaineers' next game is Sunday against Buffalo.
|--
|8-2
|26
Miami (Fla.)
|Jordan Miller finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over NC State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against St. Francis.
|--
|10-1