It's been four days since any team ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 has played a game. The Christmas holiday was responsible for the break, but we ease back into things Tuesday with a light schedule highlighted by Seton Hall at Marquette.
Texas will also be in action.
UT is No. 6 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings heading into Tuesday night's game against Texas A&M-Commerce. Needless to say, the Longhorns are operating under unusual circumstances since their coach, Chris Beard, was suspended indefinitely earlier this month after he was charged with a felony for allegedly strangling his fiancee, Randi Trew. According to an affidavit, Trew initially told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, going nuts." But, last Friday, she released a statement that described herself as the initiator of a "struggle" and Beard as somebody acting in self-defense. She added that she never told police Beard strangled her.
What happens next is unclear.
Either way, Rodney Terry is now in charge of Texas' program on an interim basis. He's 3-0 to date with wins over Rice, Stanford and Louisiana. Assuming Terry improves to 4-0 with a victory over Texas A&M-Commerce, he'll take a perfect record into Saturday's Big 12 opener at Oklahoma.
Is it possible Beard eventually returns?
Sure, it's possible. But what's also possible is that Terry will spend the rest of this season trying to convince Texas' administration that he could be a worthy permanent replacement if the school decides to never bring Beard back. For that reason, and more, the Longhorns will likely remain one of the sport's biggest stories as legitimate national title contenders being guided by an interim coach.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 24 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-53 win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Florida A&M.
|--
|12-0
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|--
|13-0
|3
Houston
|Ja'Vier Francis finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-44 win over McNeese State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Tulsa.
|--
|12-1
|4
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 93-68 win over Morgan State. The Wildcats' next game is Dec. 31 at Arizona State.
|--
|12-1
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 68-54 win over Harvard. The Jayhawks' next game is Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State.
|--
|11-1
|6
Texas
|Arterio Morris finished with 25 points and one assist in Wednesday's 100-72 win over Louisiana. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|10-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.
|--
|10-3
|8
Alabama
|Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|10-2
|9
Arkansas
|Jalen Graham finished with 16 points and two steals in Wednesday's 85-51 win over UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|11-1
|10
Virginia
|Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Albany.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|9-2
|12
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 86-44 win over Austin Peay. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|10-2
|13
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished iwth 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-54 win over UC Davis. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Washington State.
|--
|11-2
|14
Miami
|Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Vermont.
|--
|12-1
|15
Indiana
|Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa.
|--
|10-3
|16
Miss. St.
|Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|11-1
|17
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|18
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State.
|--
|9-2
|19
Duke
|Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Florida State.
|--
|10-3
|20
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at St. John's.
|--
|10-3
|21
West Virginia
|Kedrian Johnson finished with 18 points and three steals in Thursday's 75-64 win over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers' next game is Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
|--
|10-2
|22
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 80-76 win over Michigan. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday at Pittsburgh.
|--
|9-4
|23
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Alabama A&M.
|--
|8-3
|24
Maryland
|Hakim Hart finished with 20 points and two steals in Thursday's 75-45 win over Saint Peter's. The Terrapin's next game is Thursday against UMBC.
|--
|9-3
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 94-63 win over Prairie View A&M. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Colorado State.
|--
|12-0
|26
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammel finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 62-46 win over UC San Diego. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Air Force.
|--
|9-3