It's been four days since any team ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 has played a game. The Christmas holiday was responsible for the break, but we ease back into things Tuesday with a light schedule highlighted by Seton Hall at Marquette.

Texas will also be in action.

UT is No. 6 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings heading into Tuesday night's game against Texas A&M-Commerce. Needless to say, the Longhorns are operating under unusual circumstances since their coach, Chris Beard, was suspended indefinitely earlier this month after he was charged with a felony for allegedly strangling his fiancee, Randi Trew. According to an affidavit, Trew initially told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, going nuts." But, last Friday, she released a statement that described herself as the initiator of a "struggle" and Beard as somebody acting in self-defense. She added that she never told police Beard strangled her.

What happens next is unclear.

Either way, Rodney Terry is now in charge of Texas' program on an interim basis. He's 3-0 to date with wins over Rice, Stanford and Louisiana. Assuming Terry improves to 4-0 with a victory over Texas A&M-Commerce, he'll take a perfect record into Saturday's Big 12 opener at Oklahoma.

Is it possible Beard eventually returns?

Sure, it's possible. But what's also possible is that Terry will spend the rest of this season trying to convince Texas' administration that he could be a worthy permanent replacement if the school decides to never bring Beard back. For that reason, and more, the Longhorns will likely remain one of the sport's biggest stories as legitimate national title contenders being guided by an interim coach.

