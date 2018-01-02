College basketball rankings: Texas Tech can prove it's for real in big game at Kansas

Texas Tech is a historically bad basketball program -- one that's only made the NCAA Tournament once in the past 10 years and never advanced past the Sweet 16. So the idea that Chris Beard has the Red Raiders nationally ranked in just his second season is evidence that he's way more than a guy who flipped one good season at Little Rock into a Big 12 job.

Yes, Tubby Smith left him a nice team.

But Beard took it and made it better -- proof being that three of Texas Tech's top four scorers on this 12-1 team that owns wins over Baylor and Nevada are players he enrolled after getting the job in March 2016. And Tuesday night's game at Kansas presents a nice opportunity. Because the Red Raiders are taking their six-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse, where they'll have a chance to remain perfect in the Big 12 while handing the reigning league champions their first loss in league play this season.

Texas Tech is No. 22 in the Top 25 (and one).

Kansas is 15th.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)