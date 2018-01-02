College basketball rankings: Texas Tech can prove it's for real in big game at Kansas
The Red Raiders, No. 22 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), face the No. 15 Jayhawks on Tuesday
Texas Tech is a historically bad basketball program -- one that's only made the NCAA Tournament once in the past 10 years and never advanced past the Sweet 16. So the idea that Chris Beard has the Red Raiders nationally ranked in just his second season is evidence that he's way more than a guy who flipped one good season at Little Rock into a Big 12 job.
Yes, Tubby Smith left him a nice team.
But Beard took it and made it better -- proof being that three of Texas Tech's top four scorers on this 12-1 team that owns wins over Baylor and Nevada are players he enrolled after getting the job in March 2016. And Tuesday night's game at Kansas presents a nice opportunity. Because the Red Raiders are taking their six-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse, where they'll have a chance to remain perfect in the Big 12 while handing the reigning league champions their first loss in league play this season.
Texas Tech is No. 22 in the Top 25 (and one).
Kansas is 15th.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and Florida State. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils have three top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Xavier and Kansas. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 13 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. But 11 of their 14 wins are sub-100 KenPom wins.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Villanova
|The Wildcats took their first loss Saturday at Butler. They own wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga.
|--
|13-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 13 straight games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Oklahoma.
|--
|13-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won four straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Wednesday's game at Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-1
|7
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won nine straight games since losing to Arkansas in Portland. They've won road games at Wichita State and TCU.
|--
|11-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma. Their resume features two top-30 KenPom wins -- specifically victories over SMU and Nevada.
|--
|12-1
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won nine straight games since losing to Arizona State. The streak includes victories over Cincinnati and Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|10
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' two losses are a loss to Arizona in Arizona and a loss to Alabama in Alabama. Their resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-2
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their two losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|11-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won two straight games since losing at home to Wofford. They've beaten Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|12-2
|13
|Tennessee
|The Vols' three losses are all single-digit losses to teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is an OT win over Purdue.
|--
|9-3
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won nine straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins.
|--
|13-2
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks made 17 3-pointers in Friday's win at Texas. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|11-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won eight straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The streak includes victories over Arizona State and Texas A&M.
|--
|11-3
|17
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats overcame a second-half deficit to beat Georgia on Sunday. UK's next two games are road games at LSU and Tennessee.
|--
|11-2
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to New Mexico State. They own wins over Minnesota and Middle Tennessee.
|--
|12-1
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume features a win over Florida and zero sub-50 KenPom losses. Their next two games are against North Carolina and Miami.
|--
|11-2
|20
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won two straight games since losing at San Diego State. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|12-3
|21
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume features four top-60 KenPom wins. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|13-2
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won six straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their resume features four top-100 KenPom wins -- including victories over Baylor and Nevada.
|--
|12-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat Memphis on Sunday by 38 points. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Temple.
|--
|12-2
|24
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks have won six straight games since getting blown out at Houston. They are the only team to beat Oklahoma
|--
|11-2
|25
|Baylor
|The Bears lost by 24 points Friday at Texas Tech. Their best win to date is a November victory over Creighton.
|--
|10-3
|26
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' three losses are all to teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've won six of their past seven games.
|--
|11-3
-
Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds, CBB picks
SportsLine simulated Tuesday's Texas Tech-Kansas game 10,000 times
-
Poll attacks: AP vote punishes Arizona?
One writer dropped Arizona five spots after the Wildcats beat No. 4 Arizona State
-
AP Poll: Michigan State new No. 1
The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time this season, taking over the spot held by Villan...
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Spartans are good, but there's a reason they are No. 3 in the Top 25 (and 1)
-
Former blue-chip transferring from Duke
Tucker played a minimal role in his short time with the Blue Devils
-
Podcast: Why does Butler torment Nova?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander review a wild weekend of college basketball
Add a Comment