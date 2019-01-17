College Basketball Rankings: Texas Tech drops in Top 25 And 1 after losing at home to unranked Iowa State

1 Tennessee The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 14 double-digit wins over everybody from Louisville to Florida. The lone loss on the resume came in overtime to Kansas. -- 15-1

2 Virginia The Cavaliers' 16-0 record features 12 double-digit wins -- among them Tuesday's 22-point victory over Virginia Tech. Only two teams have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia. -- 16-0

3 Michigan Michigan's perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Villanova and Purdue. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of the Wolverines. -- 17-0

4 Gonzaga The Zags have won seven straight games since losing at North Carolina. Their resume includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational. -- 16-2

5 Kansas The Jayhawks' body of work features eight wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Lagerald Vick scored a game-high 21 points in Monday's win over Texas. -- 15-2

6 Michigan St. The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features eight wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them victories over Purdue, Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Iowa. -- 15-2

7 Duke The Blue Devils lost at home to Syracuse on Monday after Tre Jones suffered an AC joint separation. The freshman point guard is officially listed as "out indefinitely." -- 14-2

8 Va. Tech The Hokies' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Virginia. Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by victories over Purdue and Washington. 1 14-2

9 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' five-game winning streak was snapped at home Wednesday by Iowa State. Texas Tech is 5-2 against top-50 KenPom opponents 1 15-2

10 Nevada Cody Martin sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds Tuesday to lift Nevada to a win at Boise State. The Wolf Pack have won three straight games since losing at New Mexico. -- 17-1

11 Auburn The Tigers' resume features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Washington and Arizona - and zero sub-40 losses. Next up is Saturday's home game with Kentucky. 1 13-3

12 N. Carolina The Tar Heels have one of the sport's weirdest resumes. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville. 1 13-4

13 Maryland The Terrapins' six-game winning streak includes victories over Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. Next up is Friday's game at Ohio State. 1 15-3

14 Marquette The Golden Eagles won at Georgetown Tuesday despite Markus Howard only playing three minutes. The All-American candidate left the game with back discomfort. 1 15-3

15 Oklahoma The Sooners own wins over TCU, Florida and Wofford - but are just 2-3 in their past five games. Oklahoma's next two games are on the road against Texas and Oklahoma State. 4 13-4

16 Buffalo The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them wins at Syracuse and West Virginia -- and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Friday's game against Eastern Michigan. -- 16-1

17 Nebraska Isaac Copeland finished with 14 points in Monday's win at Indiana. The Huskers' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-55 losses. -- 13-4

18 Houston The Cougars' body of work features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them a victory over LSU. The lone loss is a single-digit loss on the road at Temple. -- 17-1

19 Ole Miss The Rebels' 10-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at home by LSU. Ole Miss is 4-3 against top-100 KenPom teams in its first season under Kermit Davis. -- 13-3

20 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over North Carolina and Louisville. UK's losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama. -- 13-3

21 Miss. State The Bulldogs' resume features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Tuesday's win over Florida that snapped a two-game losing streak. Three of Mississippi State's next four games are on the road. -- 13-3

22 NC State The Wolfpack took a bad loss Tuesday -- specifically a 71-67 loss to a Wake Forest team that entered with a 7-8 record. NC State is 1-2 in its past three games. -- 14-3

23 Villanova Villanova's five-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 4-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss. -- 13-4

24 Louisville The Cardinals' resume featuers four wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Michigan State and North Carolina. Three of Louisville's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 12-5

25 Purdue Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Three of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 11-6